The global soil amendments market is estimated at USD 3.6 Billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 11.0 %

To improve soil health, soil amendments are mixed properly into the soil. The types of soil amendments available in the industry can be classified as organic and inorganic, serving different soils such as sand, loam, clay, and slit.



North America is projected to witness the growth of 9.8% during the forecast period.

Rise in industrial events is a one of the important factors that has caused soil degradation in the North America.Additionally, North America is a home of several mine which is also responsible for barren soil land and causes erosion by wind and rain.



In 2017, soil disappears ten times faster in the US than it is naturally replenished at an estimated rate of nearly 1.7 billion tons of farmland per year, as per the Cornell Study. Plus, it affects the economy leads to loss around USD 37 billion annually in the agricultural production because of soil loss.



The report by Soil Science Society of America suggest, organizations such as the Land Institute and American Farmland Trust are supporting farmers to seek economical soil conservation substitutes and encouraging them to use natural soil amendments to revive the soil.



The organic soil amendments dominate the market with 89.7% of total market share in value.

The shift toward sustainable agriculture and the rise in consumption of organic foods are factors that have led to a rise in demand for organic soil amendments, which include polysaccharides, humic acid, seaweed extracts, and biofertilizers. Key players, such as BASF SE (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), and Bayer (Germany), are majorly involved in producing new biofertilizer products, which are bio-based and do not cause any harm to the environment, unlike their chemical counterparts.



High efficacy rate to drive the demand for liquid soil amendments.



Liquid formulations of soil amendments include suspensions or solutions that contain microorganisms to make the aerobic fermentation process promote the growth of microbes.The liquid form provides various options for crop growers to mix soil amendments with insecticides, fungicides, or adjuvants.



However, liquid formulations differ significantly in the nature of their characteristics that influence the selection, application rate, method of application, and environmental impact.The liquid form is convenient to use and is effective for the application of soil amendments.



Therefore, the demand for liquid soil amendments is expected to upsurge in the coming years.



