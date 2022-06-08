US Smart Building Management Systems Market (2022 to 2027) - Projected CAGR of 20.13% During the Forecast Period

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Smart Building Management Systems Market (2022-2027) by Components, Building Type, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US Smart Building Management Systems Market is estimated to be USD 708.89 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1773.52 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.13%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the US Smart Building Management Systems Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations

The US Smart Building Management Systems Market is segmented based on Components, and Building Type

By Components, the market is classified into Solutions and Services.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 75F, ABB, Aquicore, Bosch, BuildingIQ, Cisco, Corpperatee, Efacility, Entouch, GAIA, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, IGOR, Intel, Johnson Controls, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Adoption of IoT-Enabled BMS and Energy-Efficient Systems Increase in Awareness of Space Utilization

4.1.2 Increase in Industry Standards and Regulations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Cooperation among Standard Bodies

4.2.2 High Cost of Implementation

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Escalating in the Smart City Trend

4.3.2 Government Initiatives and Incentives for Building Management System

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Technology Alignment and Skilled Professionals

4.4.2 Privacy and Security Concerns Due to IoT-Enabled Devices



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 US Smart Building Management Systems Market, By Components

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 Building Infrastructure Management

6.2.1.1 Parking Management System

6.2.1.2 Smart Water Management System

6.2.1.3 Elevators And Escalators Management System

6.2.2 Safety And Security Management

6.2.2.1 Access Control System

6.2.2.2 Video Surveillance System

6.2.2.3 Fire And Life Safety System

6.2.3 Energy Management

6.2.3.1 HVAC Control System

6.2.3.2 Lighting Management System

6.2.4 Network Management

6.2.4.1 a Wired Technology

6.2.4.2 Wireless Technology

6.2.5 Integrated Workplace Management System

6.2.5.1 Operations And Services Management

6.2.5.2 Real Estate Management

6.2.5.3 Environmental And Energy Management

6.2.5.4 Facility Management

6.2.5.5 Capital Project Management

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Consulting

6.3.2 Implementation

6.3.3 Support And Maintenance



7 US Smart Building Management Systems Market, By Building Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial

7.4 Industrial



8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Quadrant

8.2 Market Share Analysis

8.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.3.1 M&A and Investments

8.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

8.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



9 Company Profiles

9.1 75F

9.2 ABB

9.3 Aquicore

9.4 Bosch

9.5 BuildingIQ

9.6 Cisco

9.7 Corpperatee

9.8 Efacility

9.9 Entouch

9.10 GAIA

9.11 Hitachi

9.12 Honeywell

9.13 Huawei

9.14 IBM

9.15 IGOR

9.16 Intel

9.17 Johnson Controls

9.18 KMC Controls

9.19 Legrand

9.20 Mode:Green

9.21 PTC

9.22 Schneider Electric

9.23 Seimans

9.24 SoftDel

9.25 Spaceti

9.26 Spacewell

9.27 TELIT

9.28 Verdigris Technologies



10 Appendix

10.1 Questionnaire





