$288+ Bn Global Nanomedicine Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 8.9% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Nanomedicine Market finds that the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by growing Research and Development (R&D) in products, the total Global Nanomedicine Market is estimated to reach USD 288.7 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 173.1 Billion in the year 2021 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing applications in early disease diagnosis are also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Nanomedicine Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Nanomedicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Diagnostics, Treatment), by Application (Drug Delivery, Diagnostic Imaging, Vaccines, Regenerative Medicine), by Indication (Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Clinical Cardiology, Orthopedics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to augment the growth of the Nanomedicine Market within the estimated period. This is owing to the increase in tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and the increasing consumption of alcohol. As per recent statistics by the World Health Organization, almost 41 million people die due to chronic disease every year that is corresponding to 71% of all deaths across the globe. Further, more than half of the 3.3 million annual deaths due to alcohol consumption are from chronic diseases, including cancer. It also estimated that more than 15 million people between the ages of 30 and 69 die each year from chronic diseases, with 85% of these "premature" deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Nanomedicine is widely utilised in the treatment of chronic diseases like cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, dementia, and others, where it helps the body's drugs to be metabolised more quickly. As a result, the global market is predicted to develop as the prevalence of chronic diseases rises.

Growing Research and Development (R&D) in Products to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing potential pipeline of products based on the nano-molecules and associated technologies are anticipated to augment the growth of the Nanomedicine Market in the years to come. The existence of approximately 40% of medicines in phase II clinical development is expected to result in a number of important commercialisations during the next decade, influencing the generation of revenue in the years to come. This technology is also a significant alternative for precision medicine because of the personalized therapy options accessible for elimination of genetic abnormalities. However, the industry is projected to be hampered by the long clearance procedure and risks related with nanomedicines. Increased out-licensing of nanodrugs and the expansion of healthcare facilities in emerging economies, on the other hand, are likely to provide attractive opportunities for market growth.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Nanomedicine market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.9% during the forecast period.

The Nanomedicine market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 173.1 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 288.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Nanomedicine market.



Segmentation of the Global Nanomedicine Market:

Modality Diagnostics Treatment

Application Drug Delivery Diagnostic Imaging Vaccines Regenerative Medicine Implants Others

Indication Clinical Oncology Infectious Diseases Clinical Cardiology Orthopedics Neurology Urology Ophthalmology Immunology Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/nanomedicine-market-1632

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the pharmaceuticals industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Nanomedicine Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Nanomedicine Market

North America dominated the Global Nanomedicine Market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising partnerships between enterprises operating herein and nanomedicine start-up organizations in the region. Furthermore, the increasing government entities coupled with higher Research and Development (R&D) spending is also likely to support the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of various diseases is also expected to support the regional growth of the market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in Nanomedicine Market:

Abbott Laboratories

Dia Sorin S.P.A.

General Electric Company

Invitae Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Leadient Bio Sciences Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Merck & Co. Inc. Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd.



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 149 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Nanomedicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Diagnostics, Treatment), by Application (Drug Delivery, Diagnostic Imaging, Vaccines, Regenerative Medicine), by Indication (Clinical Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Clinical Cardiology, Orthopedics), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Recent Developments:

May 2019: NANOBIOTIX, a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, announced the launch of new subsidiary Curadigm, dedicated to redefining the therapeutic balance between bioavailability, toxicity, and efficacy across the pharmaceutical industry.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Nanomedicine Market?

How will the Nanomedicine Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Nanomedicine Market?

What is the Nanomedicine market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Nanomedicine Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Nanomedicine Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Modality Diagnostics Treatment

Application Drug Delivery Diagnostic Imaging Vaccines Regenerative Medicine Implants Others

Indication Clinical Oncology Infectious Diseases Clinical Cardiology Orthopedics Neurology Urology Ophthalmology Immunology Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Abbott Laboratories

Dia Sorin S.P.A.

General Electric Company

Invitae Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Leadient Bio Sciences Inc.

Mallinckrodt PLC

Merck & Co. Inc. Pfizer Inc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

