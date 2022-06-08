Argentina B2C e-Commerce and Payment Market (2022-2025) - Analysis on Sales & Shares, Users & Shoppers, Products & Verticals and Delivery

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Argentina B2C e-Commerce and Payment Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report details the ongoing adoption of e-Commerce among both buyers and sellers in Argentina.



Argentina's B2C e-Commerce share of total retail sales is projected to increase



A forecast cited in the report suggests that Argentina's B2C e-Commerce will account for a significant share of the country's total sales growth by the year 2025. The COVID-19 health crisis sped up the adoption of e-Commerce, causing a surge in online sales which has continued even as the health crisis eased. In 2021 alone, B2C e-Commerce sales increased by over two-thirds, while the number of digital buyers grew by more than half a million.



Argentina experiences growth in its online supermarket sales



"Electronics" and "Food, beverages, and cleaning supplies" were the largest product categories in Argentina's B2C e-Commerce in terms of 2021 sales. Moreover, online supermarket sales have been on the growth path since the pandemic outbreak. The competition landscape, however, is still dominated by Latin America's largest online marketplace, MercadoLibre, which expanded its net revenues in Argentina by more than one-half during 2021.



Report Coverage

The report provides insight into the B2C e-Commerce and payment market in Argentina.

The report contains relevant information about B2C e-Commerce sales and shares, Internet users and shoppers, products, payment methods, delivery, as well as players.

Report Structure

The report begins with an overview of Argentina's B2C e-Commerce market, which includes relevant updates regarding the market's recent growth.

The section "Sales & Shares" provides insight into the development of the country's B2C e-Commerce sales and its share of the overall retail market.

In the "Users & Shoppers" section, information about Internet penetration and online shoppers is included.

Afterwards, the section "Products and Verticals" shows the leading product categories purchased online.

The next section, "Payment", covers payment methods commonly used by online shoppers, as well as the growth of digital payment methods in store-based retail.

Furthermore, the "Delivery" section provides information on delivery times of B2C e-Commerce shipments.

Finally, the "Players" section contains information about the leading B2C e-Commerce companies ranked by market share and website visits.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Management Summary

2. Overview

Overview of the B2C e-Commerce and Online Payment Market, April 2022

Year-on-Year B2C e-Commerce Sales Growth Rate Compared to Other Top Countries Worldwide by Growth Rate, in %, 2022e

3. Sales & Shares

B2C e-Commerce Sales, in ARS billion, 2019 - 2021

B2C and C2C e-Commerce Sales, in ARS billion, Orders, in millions, Products Sold, in millions, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2021

B2C e-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, 2021 & 2022f

B2C e-Commerce Share of Total Retail Sales, in %, 2020 & 2025f

4. Users & Shoppers

Information Technology Penetration, by Internet, Computer and Mobile Phone, in % of Individuals, by Age Group, Q4 2020

Number of New Online Shoppers and Total Online Shoppers, in millions, 2021

Breakdown of Frequency of Shopping Online, in % of Online Shoppers, 2021

5. Products & Verticals

B2C e-Commerce Sales by Product Categories, in ARS million, 2018 - 2021

Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Internet Users, July 2021

Share of Consumers Making Over Half of Their FMCG Purchases Online Before and After the Pandemic, in %, 2021

Online Sales of Supermarkets, in ARS million, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, November 2021 - January 2022

Online Share of Total Supermarket Sales, in %, November 2021 - January 2022

6. Payment

Breakdown of B2C e-Commerce Purchases by Payment Methods, in %, 2021

New Payment Methods Introduced by Retail & Wholesale Companies During COVID-19, in % of Companies, May 2020

Growth of QR Payment Methods, incl. Change in Number of Transactions, Invoices and Operators, in %, November 2021 Compared to September 2021

7. Delivery

Breakdown of e-Commerce Shipments, by Delivery Time, in %, 2020 & 2021

8. Players

Top 5 e-Commerce Companies by Market Share, in %, 2021e

Top 3 e-Commerce Websites, by Total Visits, in millions, February 2022 & March 2022

Argentina's Share of MercadoLibre.com Website Traffic, Compared to Other Countries, in %, March 2022

Overview of Selected Financial Metrics and KPIs of MercadoLibre in Latin America, 2019-2021

Share of B2C e-Commerce Sales Made Through Third-Party Marketplaces, in %, 2019-2021

Companies Mentioned

Alamaula

Coto CICSA

Electronica Megatone

Fravega

Garbarino

MercadoLibre

OLX





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/apw8l0