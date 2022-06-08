With 5.5% CAGR, Contraceptives Market Size to Surpass USD 30.15 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Contraceptives Market Size is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of low-dose combined oral contraceptives (COCs). They include progestogen blended with 20-35 micrograms of ethinylestradiol. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Contraceptives Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Contraceptive Drugs and Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male & Female) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Channel, Clinics, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028.” The report further states that the market size was USD 22.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

August 2020: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a non-hormonal vaginal gel named Phexxi. It was developed by the University of Illinois Chicago. It is a combination of potassium bitartrate, citric acid, and lactic acid.

August 2020: As per a study conducted by medRvix, female sex hormones may prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Some birth control pills, such as combination pills and estrogen-only pills can help in reducing the severity and susceptibility of COVID-19. But, researchers don’t recommend self-medication owing to the risk of side-effects.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR 5.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 30.15 billion Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 22.49 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 150





Increasing Government Initiatives to Skyrocket Demand for Contraceptives

As the population is surging worldwide, the governments are taking persistent initiatives to conduct awareness campaigns for lowering the risks of unwanted pregnancies, sexual disorders, and abortion. The Government of India, for instance, committed to deliver family planning services by the end of 2020 to 48 million new users at the London Summit on Family Planning. Similarly, the U.S. government developed an infant and a maternal health initiative to promote the usage of contraceptives effectively. However, contraceptives may cause multiple side-effects, such as migraine, headaches, and nausea. This factor may hinder contraceptives market growth.

What are the market drivers, hindrances, and opportunities?

Which segment is set to lead the market in the forthcoming years?

Which region is expected to remain in the dominant position in the near future?

How will the key organizations generate more sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic?





Contraceptive Drugs Segment to Dominate Fueled by Their High Efficiency

Based on product, the drugs ices segment is set to grow with highest CAGR in the near future on account of their high demand, as well as their increasing efficiency in monitoring women’s health.

Segmentation By Product Type Contraceptive Drugs Oral Injectable Patches

Contraceptive Devices Male Contraceptive Devices Female Contraceptive Devices

By Gender Male

Female By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Clinics

Online Channel

Public Channel & NGO

Others





The Contraceptives Market has been segmented into pills, Intrauterine Devices (IUD), condoms, vaginal ring, subdermal implant, injectable, and others. In 2021, oral contraceptives pills accounted for the largest market in 2021 due to large number of products introduced by several market players, a high success rate (99.0% when used perfectly), and convenience in using oral pills for contraception. These medicines are available only via a gynecologist’s prescription and can be used for other conditions as well, such as dysmenorrhea, amenorrhea, hypermenorrhea, endometriosis, and others. The popularity of pills among young women in the U.S. can be attributed to safety and ease of administration.

Key Companies Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals for Intensifying Competition

The Contraceptives Market is fragmented owing to the availability of a large number of contraceptives. Most of the companies are frequently conducting elaborate studies to come up with state-of-the-art products to meet the growing demand. Some of the others are trying to bag FDA approvals for their newly discovered products.





Pfizer, Inc.

Bayer AG

Cooper Surgical, Inc.

The Female Health Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mayer Laboratories, Inc

Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.

Medisafe Distribution Inc.

