With 5.5% CAGR, Contraceptives Market Size to Surpass USD 30.15 Billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Contraceptives Market Size is set to gain traction from the increasing adoption of low-dose combined oral contraceptives (COCs). They include progestogen blended with 20-35 micrograms of ethinylestradiol. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Contraceptives Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Contraceptive Drugs and Contraceptive Devices), By Gender (Male & Female) By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Channel, Clinics, Public Channel & NGOs, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2028.” The report further states that the market size was USD 22.49 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30.15 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
Key Industry Development
August 2020: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a non-hormonal vaginal gel named Phexxi. It was developed by the University of Illinois Chicago. It is a combination of potassium bitartrate, citric acid, and lactic acid.
August 2020: As per a study conducted by medRvix, female sex hormones may prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Some birth control pills, such as combination pills and estrogen-only pills can help in reducing the severity and susceptibility of COVID-19. But, researchers don’t recommend self-medication owing to the risk of side-effects.
Report Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Forecast Period
|2020 to 2028
|Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR
|5.5%
|2028 Value Projection
|USD 30.15 billion
|Base Year
|2019
|Market Size in 2019
|USD 22.49 billion
|Historical Data for
|2016 to 2018
|No. of Pages
|150
Market Growth Drivers
Increasing Government Initiatives to Skyrocket Demand for Contraceptives
As the population is surging worldwide, the governments are taking persistent initiatives to conduct awareness campaigns for lowering the risks of unwanted pregnancies, sexual disorders, and abortion. The Government of India, for instance, committed to deliver family planning services by the end of 2020 to 48 million new users at the London Summit on Family Planning. Similarly, the U.S. government developed an infant and a maternal health initiative to promote the usage of contraceptives effectively. However, contraceptives may cause multiple side-effects, such as migraine, headaches, and nausea. This factor may hinder contraceptives market growth.
This Report Answers the Following Questions:
- What are the market drivers, hindrances, and opportunities?
- Which segment is set to lead the market in the forthcoming years?
- Which region is expected to remain in the dominant position in the near future?
- How will the key organizations generate more sales amid the COVID-19 pandemic?
Market Segmentations:
Contraceptive Drugs Segment to Dominate Fueled by Their High Efficiency
Based on product, the drugs ices segment is set to grow with highest CAGR in the near future on account of their high demand, as well as their increasing efficiency in monitoring women’s health.
|Segmentation
|By Product Type
|By Gender
|By Distribution Channel
Product Insights
The Contraceptives Market has been segmented into pills, Intrauterine Devices (IUD), condoms, vaginal ring, subdermal implant, injectable, and others. In 2021, oral contraceptives pills accounted for the largest market in 2021 due to large number of products introduced by several market players, a high success rate (99.0% when used perfectly), and convenience in using oral pills for contraception. These medicines are available only via a gynecologist’s prescription and can be used for other conditions as well, such as dysmenorrhea, amenorrhea, hypermenorrhea, endometriosis, and others. The popularity of pills among young women in the U.S. can be attributed to safety and ease of administration.
Competitive Landscape
Key Companies Aim to Gain Fast Track Approvals for Intensifying Competition
The Contraceptives Market is fragmented owing to the availability of a large number of contraceptives. Most of the companies are frequently conducting elaborate studies to come up with state-of-the-art products to meet the growing demand. Some of the others are trying to bag FDA approvals for their newly discovered products.
The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Global Contraceptives Market
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Cooper Surgical, Inc.
- The Female Health Company
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Mayer Laboratories, Inc
- Church & Dwight, Co., Inc.
- Medisafe Distribution Inc.
- Other Players
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Contraceptives Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions
- Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries
- New Service/Product Launch
- Technological Developments
- Key Industry Trends
- Global Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
- Contraceptive Drugs
- Oral
- Injectable
- Patches
- Contraceptive Devices
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Contraceptive Drugs
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Gender
- Male
- Female
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- North America Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Product
- Contraceptive Drugs
- Oral
- Injectable
- Patches
- Contraceptive Devices
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Contraceptive Drugs
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Gender
- Male
- Female
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe Contraceptives Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2028
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Product
- Contraceptive Drugs
- Oral
- Injectable
- Patches
- Contraceptive Devices
- Male Contraceptive Devices
- Female Contraceptive Devices
- Contraceptive Drugs
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Gender
- Male
- Female
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Hospital Pharmacy
- Retail Pharmacy
- Online Channel
- Public Channel & NGOs
- Clinics
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country/Sub Region
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
ToC Continued…
