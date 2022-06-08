New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food And Beverages Disinfection Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284267/?utm_source=GNW

The global food and beverages disinfection market is expected to grow from $7.84 billion in 2021 to $8.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The market is expected to grow to $10.55 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%.



The food and beverages disinfection market consists of sales of food and beverages disinfection products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the sanitization or disinfection of food materials in order to ensure food safety and quality while also reducing the risk of foodborne illness.Food and beverage disinfection is a technique that kills microorganisms that cause early deterioration, such as bacteria and fungi, and reduces their numbers to a level that is neither harmful to health nor destructive to the quality of perishable foods.



Disinfection of food and beverages is done by using chemical disinfectants, ultraviolet light (UV light), radiation, and ultrasonic waves.



The main types of products in food and beverages disinfection are the ozone oxidation system, ultraviolet systems, carboxylic acid, hydrogen peroxide and peroxy acid (PAA), and chlorine compounds.A carboxylic acid is an organic compound with a carboxyl functional group.



Carboxylic acids, such as citric acid, lactic acid, or fumaric acid, are produced by fermentation, and the majority of these carboxylic acids are used in the food industry. The different applications include food surface, food packaging, food processing equipment disinfection, and employed in various end-users such as food processing companies, beverage processing companies, catering kitchens, retail distributors, and other end-users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the food and beverages disinfection market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The growing prevalence of foodborne diseases is expected to propel the growth of the food and beverages disinfection market going forward.Foodborne disease is a major public health concern caused by the ingestion of unsanitary foods or beverages, which can occur at any point along with the food manufacturing, delivery, and consumption chain.



Microorganisms such as bacteria and viruses are responsible for most foodborne diseases.Food disinfection is critical in preventing biological hazards, which are regarded as the most serious threat to food safety.



For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in August 2019, a Listeriosis outbreak had occurred due to the consumption of a pork product that has infected over 200 individuals in Spain. Hence, the increasing incidence of foodborne diseases will contribute to the growth of the food and beverages disinfection market.



New technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the food and beverages disinfection market.With the goal of supplying safe and healthy food to its clients, food manufacturing enterprises or facilities are implementing cutting-edge technology such as UV radiation and ozone.



For instance, in December 2021, Godrej Appliances, an India-based manufacturer of home appliances launched advanced Nano Disinfection Technology to its frost-free refrigerator line.In the refrigerator’s airflow duct, the nano disinfection technology uses a special anti-germ nano-coating.



The air that passes through this duct is disinfected, and as it circulates, it regulates microbial activity in the enclosed refrigerator compartment, further disinfecting food surfaces.This technology has been shown to deliver 100% duct surface sterilization as well as an average of 95%+ food surface disinfection against microorganisms.



Food preservation is aided by the obvious decrease in microbial activity, which allows it to stay fresh and wholesome for longer.



In May 2020, Kersia Group, a France-based company operating in food safety acquired Holchem Laboratories Ltd for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition will strengthen Kersia Group’s leadership in the United Kingdom in the food hygiene sector and also aid to become the second-largest player in the European region.



Holchem Laboratories Ltd is a UK-based manufacturer and producer of cleaning products and hygiene management systems for the foodservice, food and beverage, and hospitality industries.



