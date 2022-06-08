New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Doors Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284266/?utm_source=GNW





The global doors market is expected to grow from $112.28 billion in 2021 to $123.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The market is expected to grow to $182.18 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%.



The doors market consists of sales of doors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used mainly to separate the interior spaces for privacy, security reasons, and others.Doors are hinged, movable barriers that control the atmosphere of the place by controlling the air drafts, increasing the visual appeal of the buildings.



These are the most commonly used structures in any construction.



The main material in doors is wood, glass, metal, composite, and plastic.The wood doors are normally made of frame and panel construction using natural wood, it may be softwood or hardwood.



Exterior doors are usually made of hardwood for safety purposes in constructions. The doors operate at different mechanism such as swinging doors, sliding doors, folding doors, and overhead doors and have applications in non-residential and residential sectors.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Doors market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rapid urbanization all over the globe is significantly contributing to the growth of the doors market.Urbanization refers to the population movement from rural to an urban setting and increasing human population densities in urban areas.



Rising urbanization is increasing the demand for new residential and non-residential buildings which will further provide opportunities for the doors market expansion. For instance, according to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs, United Nations, 68% of the world’s population i.e. 2.5 billion people are projected to live in urban areas by 2050. Therefore, rapid urbanization all over the globe will drive the doors market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the doors market.Technological advancement is a discovery of knowledge that advances technology.



Companies in the doors industry are developing new technologies for market growth.For instance, in April 2021, Assa Abloy, a Sweden-based company that offers products and services related to doors is developing automatic sliding digital displays doors by combining LG Electronics’ industry-leading organic light-emitting diode display technology.



These doors will display images and videos using various technologies.



In December 2021, Novatech Group, a Canada-based company that offers unique entrance doors acquired Sunview Patio Doors for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition helps the company to increase its production network in Canadian and American markets.



Sunview Patio Doors is a Canada-based manufacturer of vinyl and aluminum doors using high-grade materials.



The countries covered in the Doors market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





