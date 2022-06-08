Insights on the Diabetic Footwear Global Market to 2031 - Featuring Orthofeet, Propet USA and I-Runner Among Others

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetic Footwear Market by Type, End User, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diabetic footwear market size was valued at $5,802.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $14,183.7 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.



Diabetic footwear also known as extra depth shoes, are therapeutic shoes, which help improve and maintain the foot health by reducing the damage caused by skin breakdown of patients suffering from diabetes and are diagnosed from foot deformities. The key aspect of diabetic footwear is to prevent foot injuries from frequent mobility with the help of a removable shoe inert and insole, which are made up of stretchable material for adjustability and customization.



The growth of the diabetic footwear market is influenced by the rise in prevalence of various forms of diabetes, which results in huge expenditure toward the diabetes treatment, escalating population in the developing countries, and the rise in per capita income of individuals. However, lack of awareness in the general population in regards to the use of diabetic footwear and counselling for proper foot care is expected to restrain the growth of the global diabetic footwear market.



Production and availability of innovative and new diabetic shoes in the U.S. strengthen the growth of the North America diabetic footwear market. Moreover, rise in disposable income in emerging countries, such as China and India is expected to increase the demand for diabetic shoes in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.



The rise in prevalence of diabetes, the increase in adoption of specialty shoes among the diabetic and obese population, the rise in concerns over the adverse effects associated with the synthetic medicines globally, the shift in the consumer behavior of people for safer alternatives, and the rise in awareness among the diabetic people are the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the diabetic footwear market during the forecast period.



On the other hand, factors such as a lack of sufficient information about usage of diabetic footwear among end users, particularly in underdeveloped and emerging countries as well as high cost of diabetic footwear as compared to regular footwear, is predicted to hinder the diabetic footwear market expansion during the forecast period.



The diabetic footwear market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into shoes, sandals, and slippers. On the basis of end user, it is classified into men and women. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is divided into online platform, specialty stores, footwear stores, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The online platform is expected to gain huge market share, owing to the increase in penetration in terms of internet & smart phones and the growth of the e-commerce industry. Key players profiled in the report include Podartis Srl (Italy), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), Aetrex Worldwide, Inc. (U.S.), Dr. Zen Products, Inc. (U.S.), Orthofeet Inc. (U.S.), Propet USA, Inc. (U.S.), I-Runner (U.S.), Pilgrim shoes (U.S.), Finn Comfort (U.S.), and Drew Shoes (U.S.).



Key Benefits

This report provides quantitative analysis of the current diabetic footwear market trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2020 to 2031, which assist to identify the prevailing diabetic footwear market opportunities

Major countries in each region have been mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market

Market player positioning of the industry has been provided to provide a clear understanding of their competitive strengths

Porter's Five Forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the industry

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of diabetic footwear is provided

The report focuses on the regional & global market, the key players, and market segments apart from a detailed study on the divisions and application areas

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Landscape

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.5. Bargaining Power Among Buyers

3.4. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4.1. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning 2020

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4: Diabetic Footwear Market, by Type

4.1. Market Overview

4.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2. Shoes

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Sandals

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.4. Slippers

4.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Diabetic Footwear Market, by End-user

5.1. Market Overview

5.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by End-user

5.2. Men

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Women

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Diabetic Footwear Market, by Distribution Channel

6.1. Market Overview

6.1.1Market Size and Forecast, by Distribution Channel

6.2. Online Platform

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Specialty Stores

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.4. Footwear Stores

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

6.5.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.5.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: Diabetic Footwear Market, by Region



Chapter 8: Company Profiles

8.1. Podartis Srl

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Key Executives

8.1.3. Company Snapshot

8.1.4. Operating Business Segments

8.1.5. Product Portfolio

8.1.6. Business Performance

8.1.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Djo Global Inc.

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Key Executives

8.2.3. Company Snapshot

8.2.4. Operating Business Segments

8.2.5. Product Portfolio

8.2.6. Business Performance

8.2.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Key Executives

8.3.3. Company Snapshot

8.3.4. Operating Business Segments

8.3.5. Product Portfolio

8.3.6. Business Performance

8.3.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Dr. Zen Products, Inc.

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Key Executives

8.4.3. Company Snapshot

8.4.4. Operating Business Segments

8.4.5. Product Portfolio

8.4.6. Business Performance

8.4.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Orthofeet Inc.

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Key Executives

8.5.3. Company Snapshot

8.5.4. Operating Business Segments

8.5.5. Product Portfolio

8.5.6. Business Performance

8.5.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Propet Usa, Inc.

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Key Executives

8.6.3. Company Snapshot

8.6.4. Operating Business Segments

8.6.5. Product Portfolio

8.6.6. Business Performance

8.6.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. I-Runner

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Key Executives

8.7.3. Company Snapshot

8.7.4. Operating Business Segments

8.7.5. Product Portfolio

8.7.6. Business Performance

8.7.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Pilgrim Shoes

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Key Executives

8.8.3. Company Snapshot

8.8.4. Operating Business Segments

8.8.5. Product Portfolio

8.8.6. Business Performance

8.8.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Finn Comfort

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Key Executives

8.9.3. Company Snapshot

8.9.4. Operating Business Segments

8.9.5. Product Portfolio

8.9.6. Business Performance

8.9.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Drew Shoes

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Key Executives

8.10.3. Company Snapshot

8.10.4. Operating Business Segments

8.10.5. Product Portfolio

8.10.6. Business Performance

8.10.7. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8dznfw

Attachment