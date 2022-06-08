Smart Share Global Limited to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 15, 2022

SHANGHAI, China, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Share Global Limited (“Energy Monster” or the “Company”), a consumer tech company providing mobile device charging service, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, before the U.S. market opens.



Smart Share Global Limited's management will hold a conference call at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on Wednesday, June 15, 2022) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +65-6780-1201 United States: +1-332-208-9458 Mainland China: +86-400-820-6895 China Hong Kong: +852-3018-8307 Conference ID / Passcode: 4174785

Participants may also access the call via webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7uwui4ox

A telephone replay will be available through June 22, 2022. The dial-in details are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 United States: +1-855-452-5696 Mainland China: +86-400-820-9703 China Hong Kong: +852-3051-2780 Access Code: 4174785

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.enmonster.com/

About Smart Share Global Limited

Smart Share Global Limited (Nasdaq: EM), or Energy Monster, is a consumer tech company with the mission to energize everyday life. The company is the largest provider of mobile device charging service in China with the number one market share. The company provides mobile device charging service through its power banks, which are placed in POIs such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs and public spaces. Users may access the service by scanning the QR codes on Energy Monster’s cabinets to release the power banks. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 5.7 million power banks in 845,000 POIs across more than 1,700 counties and county-level districts in China.

