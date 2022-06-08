InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Endurance Gold’s Report of First Gold Results from 2022 RC Program at Reliance Property, BC, with 6.64 g/t gold over 30.48 metres including 13.75 g/t gold over 9.15 metres

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV:EDG) (OTCPink:ENDGF) has reported initial results from its 2022 reverse circulation drill program at its Reliance Gold Property in southern British Columbia. With year-round road access, the Reliance Gold Property is located 4 kilometres east of the village of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometres north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp, which has produced more than 4 million ounces of gold.

Thirty-three RC drill holes were completed in the spring RC drill program, with 25 holes completed on the Eagle and Eagle South Targets, and as previously reported 8 holes were completed along the Treasure structural trend. Today’s results are from the first 3 RC drill holes at the Eagle Zone and 4 holes on the Treasure Trend.

Gold assay results are pending on 21 RC drill holes at Eagle and Eagle South (020 Target) that were highlighted to have mineralized potential based on Portable X-Ray Fluorescence scanning of RC drill chips. The pXRF technique does not report quantifiable gold but previous work by the company has shown that arsenic mineralization has a strong positive correlation with gold mineralization.

Highlights include Hole RC22-062 which tested the "020 Target" of the Eagle Zone and intersected 6.64 grams per tonne gold over 30.48 metres, starting at 44.2 metres in depth. Within this intersection, there is a higher-grade interval of 13.75 gpt gold over 9.15 metres. The 020 Target is currently interpreted to be a steeper dipping structure hosted within a regional scale reverse fault.

RC22-062 was designed to test the true width of mineralization discovered in diamond drill hole DDH21-020 which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m, starting at 33.3 metres. The higher grade interval in RC22-062 has a similar grade to the intersection in DDH21-020.

Portable X-Ray Fluorescence of Hole 062 reported 2,039 ppm pXRF arsenic over 38.1 metres associated with this intersection confirming the pXRF arsenic vs. gold correlation. RC22-062 is the first of 5 RC holes with elevated pXRF arsenic intervals exceeding 18 metres. The five holes are distributed along the strike of the Eagle Zone for 250 metres.

Located 140 metres north, Hole RC22-061 successfully intersected the up-dip extension of the Eagle Zone with two intervals of 9.69 g/t gold over 3.05 m and 6.92 g/t gold over 3.05 m, commencing at 38.1 m and 57.91 m, respectively. The Treasure Trend is confirmed as a gold-bearing southwest dipping structure with the best intersections of 1.8 g/t gold over 4.57 m and 1.4 g/t gold over 3.05 m at the Vista prospect.

The company has a number of other highly prospective North American mineral properties which management considers have the potential to develop world-class deposits.

