Global medical suction devices market size to amass USD 1.4 billion by 2028

Pune, India, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, worldwide medical suction devices market , valued at USD 1 billion in 2021, is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 4.5% during 2022-2028 and reach USD 1.4 billion by the end of the stipulated timeframe.





Speaking of overall size and scope, the market has been classified on the basis of type, portability, application spectrum, end-user scope, and regional expanse. Extensive coverage of each segment in terms of growth rate, share, and size has been included so that the stakeholders can identify the top avenues for business expansion in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the competitive landscape of this business sphere is analyzed extensively based on various parameters such as products/services, financial standing, and strategic advances among others.

Growing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases like acute respiratory tract infections, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and rise in procedures such as vacuum assisted deliveries are the major factors propelling industry growth.

Statistics available with a study conducted by WHO in 2019 claim that approximately over 65 million people suffer from moderate to critical COPD, out which nearly 3.23 million patients succumb to the disease every year.

Furthermore, the cost effectiveness of these devices, combined with rapid demand for home healthcare services over the past few years are bound to accelerate market expansion during the forecast timeframe.

However, lack of favorable reimbursement policies may restrict revenue flow for the market in the ensuing years.

Regional expanse outlook: -

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America are the key geographies that contribute significantly to the overall market remuneration. Among these, North America is slated to account for a major chunk of the overall revenue during the analysis period, owing to a robust healthcare infrastructure, access to technologically advanced procedures, rapid product uptake for treating respiratory disorders and other critical ailments, alongside growing demand for home treatment facilities.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific industry is likely to register a commendable growth rate in the forthcoming years, attributable to the presence of leading players in the area, growing prevalence of chronic medical conditions, and rising aging population.

Competitive framework summary: -

Amsino International Inc., Allied Healthcare Products Inc., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Integra Biosciences AG, ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Medicop Inc., Welch Vacuum Pumps, Precision Medical Inc., Labconco Corporation, and Laerdal Medical are the major players in global medical suction devices industry.

These players are putting continuous efforts towards improving their product offerings through technological innovations to maintain a strong foothold in the market.

Global Medical Suction Devices Market by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Dual Powered Devices

Manually Operated Devices

Battery Powered Devices

AC Powered Devices

Global Medical Suction Devices Market by Portability (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Wall-Mounted Devices

Hand Handled Devices

Global Medical Suction Devices Market by Application (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Research and Diagnostics

Airway Clearing

Surgical

Global Medical Suction Devices Market by End-Use (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Clinics

Hospitals

Pre-hospitals

Home

Others

Global Medical Suction Devices Market by Region (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

United Kingdom

Spain

France

Germany

Italy

RoE

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

RoAPAC

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Medical Suction Devices Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2028)

Amsino International Inc.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Integra Biosciences AG

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

Medicop Inc.

Welch Vacuum Pumps

Precision Medical Inc.

Labconco Corporation

Laerdal Medical

