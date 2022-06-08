Former State Examiner and Inspector Larie McKenney Joins Mason Anthony School as Campus Director

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mason Anthony School, a leader in beauty education and the owner of the largest beauty school campus in Ohio, is excited to announce its appointment of Larie McKenney as Campus Director over all school operations.

McKenney graduated from Nationwide Beauty Academy in 1995 with a degree in Advanced Cosmetology and has most recently worked for 15 years at the Ohio State Cosmetology and Barber as a State Examiner and Inspector. Larie inspected beauty schools throughout the state of Ohio and proctored the Cosmetology, Esthetics and Manicuring state board exams. While governor, John Kasich professionally recognized Larie as a leader in helping to create the Cosmetology, Nail Technician and Esthetician State Exams that are administered in Ohio today.

As the Campus Director of Mason Anthony School, McKenney will oversee curriculum, course syllabus, state board prep, and student educational standards. She will help establish best-in-class teaching strategies for teachers and implement personal learning protocols for students. She has a strong belief that, by establishing a positive atmosphere for students to grow and learn, the school will foster an even stronger commitment to the highest educational standards, effective information retention and overall student satisfaction.

"My goal at Mason Anthony is to not only prepare students for the licensure exam but to teach them professionalism, time management skills, business operations and, most importantly, support each student's creativity and personal passions. I am excited to join the Mason Anthony team and further the mission of delivering a great education in all aspects of beauty licensure," says McKenney.

With Larie McKenney's unique expertise and background at State Board, Mason Anthony will not only continue to be a leader in preparing students for their licensure exam but will become the premier school in state compliance, client visit protocol, state board preparation, student grievance management and facility standards.

Larissa Catapano, President and CEO of Mason Anthony School, says, "We are thrilled to have Ms. McKenney join the Mason Anthony School and fill our newly created Campus Director position. Larie was exactly the fit we were looking for to fill this role (and) as we expand our school into our new 40,000-square-foot campus in Westerville, we are confident that Larie will make a tremendous impact in not only our state board prep education, but in creating an overall best-in-class curriculum for all students and programs at Mason Anthony."

About Mason Anthony School

Mason Anthony School is a minority, female-owned beauty school that offers high-quality Cosmetology, Esthetics, Manicuring, and Massage Therapy education, as well as a full suite of salon services to the general public, at affordable prices, across full-time and part-time day and night schedules.

Media Contact:

Larissa Catapano

President & CEO

marketing@masonanthony.com

614-710-1025

www.masonanthony.com

Related Images











Image 1: Campus Director Larie McKenney





Former State Examiner and Inspector Larie McKenney Joins Mason Anthony School as Campus Director









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment