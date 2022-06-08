Jiayin Group Inc. Reports First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results

-- First Quarter Total Loan Origination Volume Grew 95.4% to RMB8,153 Million --

-- First Quarter Net Income Grew 54.3% to RMB144.6 Million --

SHANGHAI, China, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. (“Jiayin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JFIN), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Operational and Financial Highlights:

Loan origination volume 1 was RMB8,153 million (US$1,286 million), representing an increase of 95.4% from the same period of 2021.





was RMB8,153 million (US$1,286 million), representing an increase of 95.4% from the same period of 2021. Average borrowing amount per borrowing was RMB8,736 (US$1,378), representing an increase of 41.0% from the same period of 2021.





Repeat borrowing rate 2 was 70.1%, compared with repeat borrowing rate of 74.2% in the same period of 2021.





was 70.1%, compared with repeat borrowing rate of 74.2% in the same period of 2021. Net revenue was RMB511.2 million (US$80.6 million), representing an increase of 49.0% from the same period of 2021.





Income from operations was RMB182.5 million (US$28.8 million), compared with RMB113.8 million in the same period of 2021.





Net income was RMB144.6 million (US$22.8 million), representing an increase of 54.3% from RMB93.7 million in the same period of 2021.





Mr. Yan Dinggui, the Company’s Founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “We continued to generate strong growth momentum in the first quarter of 2022 despite increasing macroeconomic uncertainties and challenges posed by the resurgence of COVID-19. During the quarter, our net revenue grew by 49.0% to RMB511.2 million while net income increased by 54.3% to RMB144.6 million from the same period of 2021. Such strong top-line growth and profitability improvement were highlighted by our robust operating performance as our loan origination volume grew by 95.4% year over year to RMB8,153 million in the first quarter of 2022. Going forward, our commitments are to strengthen our platform’s risk management capabilities, grow our borrower base, refine our product portfolios, and accelerate our global business expansion. While we remain cognizant of the evolving macroeconomic landscape, we believe that our continuous efforts in such areas will sustain us through the near-term headwinds and position us well for emerging opportunities.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Net revenue was RMB511.2 million (US$80.6 million), representing an increase of 49.0% from the same period of 2021.

Revenue from loan facilitation services was RMB446.5 million (US$70.4 million), representing an increase of 39.1% from the same period of 2021. The increase was primarily due to the increased loan origination volume from the Company’s institutional funding partners.

Other revenue was RMB64.7million (US$10.2 million), compared with RMB22.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. The increase was mainly driven by revenue generated from individual investor referral services, which was partially offset by a decrease in revenue from the Company’s overseas business.

Origination and servicing expense was RMB93.4 million (US$14.7 million), representing an increase of 45.7% from the same period of 2021, in line with the increase in the Company’s loan origination volume.

Allowance for receivables and contract assets was RMB4.0 million (US$0.6 million), representing a decrease of 50.0% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to the reduced loan volume from overseas markets.

Sales and marketing expense was RMB148.8 million (US$23.5 million), representing an increase of 63.2% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to an increase in borrower acquisition expenses as well as an increase in the Company’s loan origination volume in the first quarter of 2022.

General and administrative expense was RMB40.7 million (US$6.4 million), representing an increase of 7.7% from the same period of 2021, primarily driven by higher professional service fees.

Research and development expense was RMB41.8 million (US$6.6 million), representing an increase of 48.8% from the same period of 2021, primarily due to higher employee compensation and benefit costs as well as increased professional service fees.

Income from operations was RMB182.5 million (US$28.8 million), compared with RMB113.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was RMB144.6 million (US$22.8 million), compared with RMB93.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents were RMB170.3 million (US$26.9 million) as of March 31, 2022, compared with RMB182.6 million as of December 31, 2021.

The following table provides the delinquency rates of all outstanding loans on the Company’s platform in Mainland China as of the respective dates indicated.

Delinquent for As of 1-30 days 31-60 days 61-90 days 91 -180 days More than 180 days (%) December 31, 2018 1.35 2.53 2.37 5.46 9.45 December 31, 2019 1.27 2.20 1.68 4.79 8.39 December 31, 2020 1.47 0.88 0.70 1.66 1.81 December 31, 2021 1.31 0.90 0.72 1.78 2.12 March 31, 2022 0.78 0.74 0.53 1.61 2.69

The following chart and table display the historical cumulative M3+ Delinquency Rate by Vintage for loan products facilitated through the Company’s platform in Mainland China.

Month on Book Vintage 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 13th 14th 15th 2018Q1 2.41 % 4.38 % 6.21 % 8.05 % 9.80 % 11.35 % 12.71 % 13.80 % 14.61 % 15.10 % 15.38 % 15.44 % 2018Q2 2.43 % 4.43 % 6.15 % 7.87 % 9.47 % 11.02 % 12.30 % 13.50 % 14.25 % 14.70 % 14.94 % 15.00 % 2018Q3 2.23 % 3.89 % 5.66 % 7.30 % 8.89 % 10.64 % 12.00 % 12.86 % 13.47 % 13.87 % 14.07 % 14.13 % 2018Q4 2.26 % 4.53 % 6.38 % 8.25 % 9.99 % 11.40 % 12.44 % 13.22 % 13.83 % 14.25 % 14.53 % 14.64 % 2019Q1 2.17 % 3.86 % 5.32 % 6.84 % 8.13 % 9.21 % 10.21 % 11.07 % 11.85 % 12.45 % 12.80 % 12.87 % 2019Q2 1.83 % 3.40 % 4.59 % 5.85 % 6.98 % 8.21 % 9.35 % 10.33 % 11.08 % 11.54 % 11.73 % 11.74 % 2019Q3 1.64 % 3.41 % 4.26 % 5.42 % 7.03 % 8.60 % 10.13 % 10.94 % 11.59 % 11.92 % 12.04 % 12.01 % 2019Q4 1.31 % 3.08 % 4.52 % 6.27 % 7.69 % 8.69 % 9.51 % 9.99 % 10.31 % 10.49 % 10.55 % 10.54 % 2020Q1 1.67 % 3.43 % 4.46 % 5.36 % 6.11 % 6.67 % 7.09 % 7.38 % 7.61 % 7.76 % 7.84 % 7.85 % 2020Q2 1.46 % 2.37 % 3.11 % 3.68 % 4.14 % 4.52 % 4.80 % 5.08 % 5.27 % 5.42 % 5.49 % 5.51 % 2020Q3 0.96 % 1.70 % 2.24 % 2.77 % 3.27 % 3.73 % 4.16 % 4.47 % 4.71 % 4.87 % 4.96 % 4.98 % 2020Q4 0.85 % 1.74 % 2.37 % 3.00 % 3.49 % 3.89 % 4.24 % 4.50 % 4.72 % 4.87 % 4.96 % 4.99 % 2021Q1 0.96 % 1.83 % 2.45 % 3.04 % 3.51 % 3.95 % 4.28 % 4.56 % 4.78 % — — — 2021Q2 1.00 % 1.90 % 2.65 % 3.30 % 3.90 % 4.35 % — — — — — — 2021Q3 0.95 % 1.86 % 2.65 % — — — — — — — — —

Changes in Management

On May 9, 2022, the Company announced that Mr. Chunlin Fan had rejoined the Company as Chief Financial Officer, effective from May 5, 2022. Ms. Bei Bai and Ms. Jin Chen, who had served as the Co-Chief Financial Officers of the Company since January 8, 2021, stepped down from such roles and would continue serving the Company as Senior Financial Controller and Senior Investment and Finance Director, respectively, effective from May 5, 2022.

About Jiayin Group Inc.

Jiayin Group Inc. is a leading fintech platform in China committed to facilitating effective, transparent, secure and fast connections between underserved individual borrowers and financial institutions. The origin of the business of the Company can be traced back to 2011. The Company operates a highly secure and open platform with a comprehensive risk management system and a proprietary and effective risk assessment model which employs advanced big data analytics and sophisticated algorithms to accurately assess the risk profiles of potential borrowers. For more information, please visit https://ir.jiayin-fintech.com/.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at a specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.3393 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2022. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those relating to the Company’s ability to retain existing investors and borrowers and attract new investors and borrowers in an effective and cost-efficient way, the Company’s ability to increase the investment volume and loan origination of loans volume facilitated through its marketplace, effectiveness of the Company’s credit assessment model and risk management system, PRC laws and regulations relating to the online individual finance industry in China, general economic conditions in China, and the Company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Stock Market or other stock exchange, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with the continued listing criteria of the Nasdaq Stock Market. All information provided in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will turn out to be correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Further information regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F.

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

As of

December 31, As of

March 31, 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 182,551 170,344 26,871 Restricted cash 2,016 2,017 318 Amounts due from related parties 37,017 62,964 9,932 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 502,431 678,254 106,992 Loan receivables, net 329 620 98 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,255 94,159 14,853 Deferred tax assets, net 48,456 55,527 8,759 Property and equipment, net 9,100 7,877 1,243 Right-of-use assets 35,507 31,512 4,971 Long-term investment 90,528 92,825 14,643 Other non-current assets 1,242 1,814 286 TOTAL ASSETS 971,432 1,197,913 188,966 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Payroll and welfare payable 56,056 36,724 5,793 Amounts due to related parties 4,485 1,421 224 Tax payables 409,063 479,232 75,597 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 118,808 154,735 24,409 Other payable related to the disposal of Shanghai Caiyin 322,028 322,028 50,799 Lease liabilities 35,243 31,097 4,905 TOTAL LIABILITIES 945,683 1,025,237 161,727 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

108,100,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021

and March 31, 2022)3 0 0 0 Class B ordinary shares (US$ 0.000000005 par value;

108,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020

and March 31, 2022)3 0 0 0 Additional paid-in capital 840,580 843,718 133,093 Accumulated deficit (794,762 ) (650,068 ) (102,546 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,954 ) (18,817 ) (2,968 ) Total Jiayin Group Inc. shareholder's equity 27,864 174,833 27,579 Non-controlling interests (2,115 ) (2,157 ) (340 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 25,749 172,676 27,239 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 971,432 1,197,913 188,966

JIAYIN GROUP INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2022 RMB RMB US$ Net revenue (including revenue from related parties of RMB 11,811,

and RMB 3,740 for 2021Q1 and 2022Q1, respectively) 343,055 511,174 80,636 Operating cost and expenses: Origination and servicing (64,099 ) (93,402 ) (14,734 ) Allowance for receivables and contract assets (8,010 ) (4,020 ) (634 ) Sales and marketing (91,245 ) (148,789 ) (23,471 ) General and administrative (37,793 ) (40,708 ) (6,422 ) Research and development (28,121 ) (41,768 ) (6,589 ) Total operating costs and expenses (229,268 ) (328,687 ) (51,850 ) Income from operation 113,787 182,487 28,786 Interest (expense) income (905 ) 275 43 Other income, net 1,936 4,505 711 Income before income taxes and income from investment in affiliates 114,818 187,267 29,540 Income tax expense (22,169 ) (45,400 ) (7,162 ) Income from investment in affiliates 1,025 2,781 439 Net income 93,674 144,648 22,817 Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest shareholders 461 (46 ) (7 ) Net income attributable to Jiayin Group Inc. 93,213 144,694 22,824 Weighted average shares used in calculating net

income per share: - Basic and diluted 216,100,000 216,100,000 216,100,000 Net income per share: - Basic and diluted 0.43 0.67 0.11 Net income 93,674 144,648 22,817 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (964 ) (859 ) (136 ) Comprehensive income 92,710 143,789 22,681 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 364 (42 ) (7 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to

Jiayin Group Inc. 92,346 143,831 22,688

________________________________

1 “Loan origination volume” refers the loan origination volume facilitated in Mainland China during the period presented.

2 “Repeat borrowing rate” refers to the repeat borrowers as a percentage of all of our borrowers in Mainland China.

“Repeat borrowers” during a certain period refers to borrowers who have borrowed in such period and have borrowed at least twice since such borrowers’ registration on our platform until the end of such period.

3 The total shares authorized for both Class A and Class B are 10,000,000,000,000.