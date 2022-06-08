At 45.2% CAGR, Global Laser TV Market Size to Surpass US$ 45520 million by 2028 | Laser TV Industry Share, Growth Rate, Key Players, Revenue, Market Dynamics, Drivers, Challenges and Trends Forecast till 2028 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Laser TV refers to those TVs that use laser as light source, with special projection screen, and use ultra short focus projection technology to realize 100 inch viewing experience. Its principle is that the blue laser hits the digital micro mirror through the high-speed rotating color wheel, and finally presents the picture on the screen through the lens.



Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Laser TV market size is estimated to be worth US$ 4857.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 45520 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 45.2% during the review period. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Resolution, 4K accounting for % of the Laser TV global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While by End User, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.



Global Laser TV key players include Hisense, Appotronics Corp, Changhong, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 70%.



China is the largest market, with a share about 63%, followed by North America and Europe, both have a share about 26 percent.



In terms of product, 4K is the largest segment, with a share over 75%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Home Application, followed by Commercial Application.

Hisense

Appotronics Corp

Changhong

JMGO

Xgimi

Sony Corporation

BenQ

LG

Samsung Group

Epson

Haier

Hualu

Optoma

ViewSonic

4K

1080P

Others

Residential

Commercial

