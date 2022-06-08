New York, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Streaming Analytics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284264/?utm_source=GNW

The global streaming analytics market is expected to grow from $13.12 billion in 2021 to $17.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.5%. The market is expected to grow to $48.85 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7%.



The streaming analytics market consists of sales of the streaming analytics software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that automatically process and analyze real-time information.Streaming analytics is the processing and analysis of data records continuously rather than in batches.



It allows the setting up of real-time analytics computations on data streaming and also provides language integration with quick and appropriate time-sensitive processing.



The main components in streaming analytics are software and service.The streaming analytics services for data streaming analytics.



It helps developers to combine streaming data with historical data to derive business insights.The various deployment modes include on-premise, cloud and are used by large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises.



The streaming analytics are used by various industry verticals such as BFSI, It and telecom, manufacturing, government, retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, healthcare, energy and utilities, and others.



North America was the largest region in the streaming analytics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing demand for industrial automation is significantly driving the growth of the streaming analytics market.Automation refers to the application of technologies with minimal human intervention for producing and delivering goods and services.



The majority of the industrial sectors are adopting automated technologies to cut back errors, analyze real-time information, and lower processing costs.The increasing demand for automation in the industries is directly promoting the increased use of streaming analytics tools and services.



For instance, according to the Future of Jobs Survey 2020, and the World Economic Forum, 50% of business leaders are planning to adopt automation of repetitive tasks and 85% of business leaders said that automation will give more time to focus on the important goals to the company. Therefore, the increase in demand for industrial automation is expected to drive the growth of the streaming analytics market going forward.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the streaming analytics market.Major companies operating in the streaming analytics sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in March 2021, KX, a UK-based data analysis software company launched KX Insights, a cloud-based platform for streaming analytics. It uses streaming analytics technology to deliver scalable real-time data insights without the need for complicated upgrades, additional infrastructure, or the need to optimize for different cloud environments.



In June 2021, TIBCO Software Inc., a US-based business intelligence software company acquired Information Builders for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, TIBCO aims to focus on resource mapping and business alignment to support its expanded customer base and global partner network. Information Builders is a US-based software company that provides real-time streaming analytics.



The countries covered in the Streaming Analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





