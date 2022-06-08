Global Sports Medicine Market Report to 2030 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sports Medicine Market by Product, Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sports medicine market was valued at $8520 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $12862 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030.



Sports medicine is an area of medical practice concerned with the treatment of injuries resulting from athletic activities. It is a study that deals with improving physical fitness and preventing sports-associated injuries. Major objective of sports medicine is to enhance the athletic performance and prevent future injuries. Sports medicine aids in the treatment of injuries resulting from physical activity.

In addition, sports medicine assists to maximize function and minimize the disability of patients. Key factors that drive the market growth include rise in incidences of injuries associated with sports, increase in adoption of sports activities by people, and growth in demand for minimally invasive treatment methods.



Thus, rise in incidences of sports injuries worldwide propels demand for the market growth. Moreover, government initiatives for the sports industry are continuously liable for expansion of the market. However, high cost of products may hinder expansion of the medicine market.



Rise in adoption of extreme sports activities, rise in incidences of sports related injuries, growth in awareness among individuals regarding fitness and sports, and rapid advancements in sports medicine are some factors expected to drive the sports medicine market growth.



The COVID-19 impact on sports medicine market is overall negative. This is attributed to the fact that the non-COVID-19 related healthcare facilities remained non-functional during the pandemic initially in 2020. Furthermore, factors such as decline* in the number of sport events and activities organized across the globe led to decrease in incidences of sports injury, which propels demand for sport medicines in a negative manner.

In addition, the sports medicine market experienced disruptions in supply chain. This also contributed toward negative impact in growth of the sports medicine market in the year 2020. However, as the lockdown restrictions were relaxed in 2021, the demand for sports medicine exhibited a steady rise and recovery from COVID-19 impact.



The global sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. By product, it is classified into body reconstruction & repair products, body support & recovery products, body monitoring & evaluation, and accessories. Body reconstruction & repair products are sub-segmented into implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics.

Further, body support & recovery products are sub-segmented into thermal therapy products, brace and support devices, and compression clothing. Body monitoring and evaluation is sub-segmented into cardiac monitoring & evaluation, respiratory monitoring & evaluation, hemodynamic monitoring & evaluation, muscoskeletal monitoring & evaluation, and other monitoring & evaluation.



By application, it is divided into knee injuries, shoulder injuries, ankle & foot injuries, elbow & wrist injuries, hip & groin injuries, back & spine injuries, and other injuries.



Region wise, it is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA.



https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8y62qd

