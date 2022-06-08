The Worldwide Precast Construction Industry is Projected to Reach $227 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precast Construction Market by Product Type, Construction Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global precast construction was valued at $139,100.0 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $227,567.1 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2020 to 2030.



Precast construction includes buildings and infrastructure where most structural components such as columns & beams are standardized and used in manufacturing facilities in a controlled location away from the from the actual constructional sites. The precast technique is used to manufacture custom components such as columns, slabs, walls, stairs, beams and others.



Increase in construction spending, rise in urbanization and industrialization in developing countries, surge in need for low-cost housing units, higher efficiencies and productivity achieved through precast methods, and increase in construction speed through precast technology drive the growth of the market.

For instance, the U.S. Government spending on public and private infrastructure activities increased by 20% from 2012 to 2020. In addition, there is rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging markets such as China, India, South Korea, and Brazil, which also fuels the growth of the precast construction market. Moreover, increase in activities such as remodeling, refurbishment, and renovation of old buildings increase investments in the building and construction industry and further fuel the growth of precast construction market.



However, low customer confidence in precast construction in earthquake prone regions is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global precast construction market. Moreover, increase in construction of new buildings is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global precast construction market.



The global precast construction market is segmented on the basis of product type, construction type, and end user. Based on product type, the market is divided into columns & beams, floors & roofs, walls, staircases, girders, paving slabs, and others. The columns & beams segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. Based on construction type, the market is classified into modular and manufactured homes. The modular segment generated the highest revenue in 2020. Based on end user, the market is categorized into residential and non-residential. The non-residential segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.



Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period and is expected to exhibit significant growth in the near future.



The key players profiled in this report include ACS Group, Balfour Beatty plc, Bouygues Construction, Julius Berger Nigeria plc, Kiewit Corporation, Globe Container, Larsen & Turbo Limited, Red Sea Housing Services, and Taisei Corporation.



Key Benefits

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global precast construction market trends and dynamics

In-depth market analysis is conducted by global precast construction market estimations for the key market segments between 2020 and 2030

Extensive analysis of the global precast construction market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities

The global precast construction market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report

The key market players within market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the global precast construction market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Impacting Factors

3.2.3. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1. Low Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. High Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. High Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5. Moderate to High Competitive Rivalry

3.4. Market Players Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing Urbanization and Industrialization in Developing Countries

3.5.1.2. Increasing Speed of Construction by Precast Technology

3.5.1.3. Need for Development of Low Cost Residential Units

3.5.1.4. High Efficiency of Precast Construction

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Lack of Confidence in Precast Construction in Earthquake Prone Region

3.5.2.2. Lack of Skilled Labor and Infrastructure in Developing Countries

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Increasing Investments in Infrastructure



Chapter 4 Precast Construction Market, by Product Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Columns & Beams

4.2.1. Key Market Trends

4.2.2. Key Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.3. Floors & Roofs

4.3.1. Key Market Trends

4.3.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.4. Walls

4.4.1. Key Market Trends

4.4.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

4.4.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.5. Staircase

4.5.1. Key Market Trends

4.5.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

4.5.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.6. Girders

4.6.1. Key Market Trends

4.6.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

4.6.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.7. Paving Slabs

4.7.1. Key Market Trends

4.7.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

4.7.3. Market Size and Forecast

4.8. Others

4.8.1. Key Market Trends

4.8.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

4.8.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 5 Precast Construction Market, by Construction Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Modular Construction

5.2.1. Key Market Trends

5.2.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

5.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

5.3. Manufactured Homes

5.3.1. Key Market Trends

5.3.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

5.3.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6 Precast Construction Market, by End-Use Sector

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key Market Trends

6.2.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

6.2.3. Market Size and Forecast

6.3. Non-Residential

6.3.1. Key Market Trends

6.3.2. Key Growth Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.3. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7 Precast Construction Market, by Geography



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1. Acs Group

8.1.1. Overview

8.1.2. Operating Business Segments

8.1.3. Business Performance

8.1.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.2. Balfour Beatty plc

8.2.1. Company Overview

8.2.2. Operating Business Segments

8.2.3. Business Performance

8.2.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.3. Bouygues Construction

8.3.1. Company Overview

8.3.2. Operating Business Segments

8.3.3. Business Performance

8.3.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.4. Julius Berger Nigeria plc

8.4.1. Company Overview

8.4.2. Operating Business Segments

8.4.3. Business Performance

8.4.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.5. Kiewit Corporation

8.5.1. Company Overview

8.5.2. Operating Business Segments

8.5.3. Business Performance

8.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.6. Komatsu Ltd

8.6.1. Company Overview

8.6.2. Operating Business Segments

8.6.3. Business Performance

8.6.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.7. Laing Orourke

8.7.1. Company Overview

8.7.2. Operating Business Segments

8.7.3. Business Performance

8.7.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.8. Larsen & Toubro Limited

8.8.1. Company Overview

8.8.2. Operating Business Segments

8.8.3. Business Performance

8.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.9. Red Sea Housing Services

8.9.1. Company Overview

8.9.2. Operating Business Segments

8.9.3. Business Performance

8.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

8.10. Taisei Corporation

8.10.1. Company Overview

8.10.2. Operating Business Segments

8.10.3. Business Performance

8.10.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

