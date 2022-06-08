Worldwide Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Industry to 2028 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis and Alere Among Others

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the rapid medical diagnostic kits market studies the past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights into the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved a bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion-makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global rapid medical diagnostic kits.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study the various phenomenon in the global rapid medical diagnostic kits.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global rapid medical diagnostic kits. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global rapid medical diagnostic kits.



The market overview section of the report demonstrates the qualitative analysis of the market dynamics of the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market and includes information about the drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and market attractiveness analysis of the market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global rapid medical diagnostic kits. Key players operating in the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the rapid medical diagnostic kits market that have been profiled in this report.



The company profiles section of the report includes information about the major market players. Leading players in the market include Abbott Laboratories, Abaxis, Inc., Alere, Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, BioRad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann La Roche, MegaCor, Trinity Biotech, and Zoetis, Inc.



Key Questions Answered in Rapid Medical Diagnostic Kits Market Report

What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global rapid medical diagnostic kits?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market between 2017 and 2028?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global rapid medical diagnostic kits?

Will North America be the most profitable market for rapid medical diagnostic kits providers?

Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global rapid medical diagnostic kits market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global rapid medical diagnostic kits?

