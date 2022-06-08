Blind Spot Detection Market Size Worth USD 8.1 Billion by 2032 at 13.9% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the forecast period of 2022-2032, the blind spot detection market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% to reach a valuation of US$ 8.1 Bn by 2032.



Several commercial vehicles are large in size and despite being well-equipped with mirrors, they have poor visibility which increase the risk of accidents. Drivers are unable to see areas adjacent to the vehicle thus side collision with the heavy vehicle is imminent. This is compelling all heavy duty manufacturers to install BSD, which is expected to bolster the growth in the market.

Automobile manufacturers are subject to stringent passenger safety regulations and standards, which are imposed by various government bodies in various countries. During the forecast period, the automotive industry's technological growth, focus to adopt advanced technologies, develop structured safety features, and a rising adoption of autonomous vehicles is anticipated to create opportunities for the blind spot detection market.

During the forecast period, the global BSD market is anticipated to be benefited from an increase in per-capita spending power in developing economies, as well as growing demand for premium and luxurious features in passenger vehicles.

“Rising demand for passenger vehicles equipped with ADAS is expected to fuel sales of blind spot detection systems. Besides this, stringent regulations regarding the adoption of safety systems in commercial vehicles will propel the growth in the market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By technology type, sales in the camera sensor segment are expected to grow at a 13.8% CAGR over the forecast period. The U.S. will continue dominating the North America blind spot detection market, with total sales reaching a valuation of US$ 4 Bn in 2022. By Region, Europe and East Asia is expected to remain key markets for BSD, about 60.0% of the total market share by 2032. Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is forecast to dominate the market with more than 69.2% of the total market share.

Competitive Landscape

Texas Instruments Incorporated, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Continental AG, Magna International, and Mobileye are some of the key manufacturers of BSD system.

Manufacturers /developers of blind spot detection are focusing on mergers, acquisitions and collaborations with OEMs and start-ups to improve their product portfolios and to gain a competitive edge in the market.

ADAS Market by Category

By Technology:

Ultrasonic Sensor

Lidar Sensor

Radar Sensor

Camera Sensor

Infrared Sensor

Pressure Sensor

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

5. Global Blind Spot Detection Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

Continued…! Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-14927

