Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2022

, Keyence Corporation, Colibrys Ltd., DIS Sensors, SKF GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Omron Corp, and PCB Piezotronics are major market players in vibration sensors market.



The global vibration sensors market is expected to grow from $3.37 billion in 2021 to $3.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.52%. The growth is mainly due to the companies’ rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $4.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.61%.



The vibration sensor market consists of the sale of vibration sensor devices or related products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to measure the frequency of vibration in a given system, machine, or equipment.Vibration sensors are devices that convert vibrations into electrical output and measure the levels of vibration in machines, devices, and equipment.



These sensors are also used for measuring fluctuating accelerations or speeds or for normal vibration measurement.



The main product types of vibration sensors are velocity transducers, electrodynamics, accelerometers, and non-contact displacement transducers.Velocity transducers are used to detect high-frequency vibration signals related to casing and foundation resonances, bearing supports, and others.



The velocity transducers are used in gas turbines, axial compressors, and small and mid-size pumps.The different vibration sensor materials include doped silicon, quartz, and piezoelectric ceramics.



The different vibration sensor technologies include piezoresistive, strain gauge, variable capacitance, and optical, which are used by end-users such as aerospace, coal and quarry, oil and gas, medical and pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and consumer electronics.



In 2021, North America will be the largest region in the vibration sensor market.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The growing airline industry is expected to propel the growth of the vibration sensor market.In aircraft, vibration analysis is carried out on engines to check vibration levels and ensure no cracking, functioning avionics, and engine performance.



According to Boeing’s 2020–2039 commercial market outlook, India’s domestic air passenger market is expected to double its size by 2030, from pre-pandemic levels, creating demand for an additional 2,200 new commercial aircraft in the next 20 years in India. Hence, the growing airline industry is expected to contribute to the demand for vibration sensors, thus driving the market during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the vibration sensors market.Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology.



For instance, in March 2020, SKF, a Sweden-based manufacturer of industrial products, launched a compact and cost-effective vibration and temperature sensor for monitoring the condition of rotating parts on heavy industrial machinery.The sensor, named SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1, enables customers to reduce both expensive unplanned downtime and their maintenance costs.



It can be used to automate the gathering of data regarding the health of machinery.



In December 2020, Japan-based machine manufacturing company, NSK Ltd., acquired B&K Vibro for an undisclosed amount. The deal further strengthens NSK’s ability to cater to the growing needs of automation, labour savings, smart technology, and environmental measures. The acquisition strengthens NSK’s condition monitoring system (CMS) business platform and enhances its position in the condition monitoring market. B&K Vibro is a Germany-based condition monitoring systems company offering products and services such as vibration sensors, vibration monitors, online-integrated plant-wide monitoring solutions and others.



The countries covered in the vibration sensor market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





