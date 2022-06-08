Global RegTech Market to 2027 - Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global RegTech Market By Component, By Application, By Vertical, By Deployment Mode, By Organization Size, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global RegTech Market size is expected to reach $22.3 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 19.8% CAGR during the forecast period.



RegTech is an amalgamation of the words regulatory and technology. It uses advanced technologies to manage regulatory processes in the financial industry. Its objective is to assist businesses in complying with rules in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. Machine learning, biometrics, cloud computing, big data, and blockchain are all examples of advanced technology used in RegTech. Data analytics, regulatory monitoring, risk management, reporting, regulatory compliance, and fraud detection are also important RegTech tasks.



Regulatory organizations in Asia-Pacific, the United States, and Europe are always seeking ways to collaborate with the fintech sector around the world. Furthermore, this strong desire to engage between the fintech community and regulators strives to create a win-win situation for both businesses and governments. The Global Financial Innovation Network (GFIN), for example, was formally founded in January 2019 by an international coalition of financial regulators and affiliated organizations with the goal of fostering financial innovation in the interests of consumers. Furthermore, the GFIN aims to provide an effective way for innovative companies to communicate with authorities, assisting them with novel business models in several jurisdictions. As a result of the increased collaboration between national regulators and financial institutions, the RegTech industry is expected to rise over the forecast period.



As government policies and country rules change, considerable demands to increase the quality of reported data across numerous regimes and jurisdictions continue to emerge in the industry, propelling the RegTech market forward. In Europe, for example, RegTech is gaining steam in the European Parliament's MiFID II legislation and is likely to expand dramatically in the next years. Furthermore, this law attempted to ensure consistency across investment services across the European Economic Area's 31-member states (EEA).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial influence on the RegTech business, leading to a rise in the uptake of online and digitalized financial services around the world. Additionally, governments of numerous countries have implemented nation-wide lockdowns to prevent the disease from spreading any further. As a consequence, RegTech providers offering software-as-a-service platforms gained popularity during the pandemic. Thus, the global health crisis ended up becoming one of the most important factors of growth for the RegTech industry.



The world economy is in the midst of one of the worst financial crises in history. Banks and financial institutions are also at the forefront of the fight against online fraud and money laundering. However, COVID-19's economic, sociological, and logistical constraints have significantly hampered their ability to successfully monitor and prevent fraud.



Market driving Factors:

Growing Demand for Faster Transactions

Interbank transactions can be speed up using blockchain technology. Many financial institutions are considering blockchain technology as a way to speed up transactions, reduce error rates, and eliminate reconciliation. Blockchain is best suited to the payments industry, where it can help reduce multiday settlement cycles to real-time, thereby improving and enhancing transaction operations, enhancing companies' capabilities for AML, KYC, and regulatory compliance data, and the faster transactions and settlements can help a financial institution and its customers transact easily while eradicating the intermediary charging fee to speed up the process. This can help banks save time and money on labor-intensive procedures with their clients and currency transactions.



Concerns Regarding GDPR are Boosting the Demand for RegTech

The GDPR requirements have become obligatory for consumers' personal data due to the expansion of RegTech, which is altering the regulatory landscape by providing technologically enhanced solutions inside the financial industry. As a result, GDPR regulates the use of personal data and gives individuals the right to object to profiling, which is likely to open up the lucrative potential for the industry in terms of establishing trust and increasing service loyalty. As a result, GDPR for some personal data-related activities is mandated by law, RegTech solution providers are incorporating GDPR into their offerings, and the industry is likely to increase in the future years.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

Threat to Cybersecurity and Consumer Data Privacy

Financial service businesses' risk and compliance management functions, with a focus on cybersecurity and data-related threats. Cyberattacks are more likely to occur as a result of the adoption of new legislation and the growing number of data networks, digital apps, and mobile users.

The rising use and integration of RegTech into compliance and regulatory systems could result in new security risks as the process of integrating and extracting data from numerous internal and external sources continues. Similarly, collaborating with several new vendors and granting them access to a company's systems could introduce additional risks. Technology governance, system change management, risk assessments, technical controls, incident response, vendor management, data loss prevention, and employee training are all areas where RegTech technologies can help.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Publisher Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2018, May - 2022, Jan) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global RegTech Market by Component

4.1 Global Solution Market by Region

4.2 Global Services Market by Region

4.3 Global RegTech Market by Services Type

4.3.1 Global Professional Market by Region

4.3.2 Global Managed Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global RegTech Market by Application

5.1 Global Risk & Compliance Management Market by Region

5.2 Global AML & Fraud Management Market by Region

5.3 Global Identity Management Market by Region

5.4 Global Regulatory Reporting Market by Region

5.5 Global Regulatory Intelligence Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global RegTech Market by Vertical

6.1 Global Banking & Capital Markets Market by Region

6.2 Global Insurance Market by Region

6.3 Global Non-Financial Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global RegTech Market by Deployment Mode

7.1 Global Cloud Market by Region

7.2 Global On-premise Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global RegTech Market by Organization Size

8.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

8.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Market by Region



Chapter 9. Global RegTech Market by Region



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1 ACTICO GmbH

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.2 Jumio Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.2.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.2.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.3 MetricStream, Inc.

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.4 NICE Ltd.

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Financial Analysis

10.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.5 Thomson Reuters Corporation (The Woodbridge Company)

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Financial Analysis

10.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.5.4 Recent strategies and developments:

10.5.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

10.6 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Financial Analysis

10.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

10.7 IBM Corporation

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Financial Analysis

10.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

10.7.4 Research & Development Expenses

10.7.5 Recent strategies and developments:

10.7.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.7.6 SWOT Analysis

10.8 Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Financial Analysis

10.8.3 Segmental Analysis

10.8.4 Recent strategies and developments:

10.8.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.9 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Financial Analysis

10.9.3 Product and Regional Analysis

10.9.4 Recent strategies and developments:

10.9.4.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

10.10. Trulioo, Inc.

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

10.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

10.10.2.2 Acquisition and Mergers:



