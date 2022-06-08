Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces an Update on Q2 2022 Events, Including the Q2 Daily TCE Revenues

MONACO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) (“Scorpio Tankers,” or the “Company”) announces an update on Q2 2022 events, including the quarter to date Daily TCE Revenues.

Second Quarter of 2022 Daily Time Charter Equivalent (“TCE”) Revenues

Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue and duration of contracted voyages and time charters for the Company's vessels (both in the pools and in the spot market) thus far in the second quarter of 2022:

Vessel class Average daily TCE revenue (1) % of Days LR2 $35,000 85% MR $34,000 85% Handymax $35,000 78%

(1) TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company’s performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot charters, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management.





Debt Balance

As of June 6, 2022, Scorpio Tankers’ outstanding principal balance on debt was $2,711.3 million.

Since December 31, 2021, the Company has had a net reduction in debt of $452.4 million, which includes the repayment of $69.7 million upon the maturity of the Convertible Notes Due May 2022.

Convertible Notes due 2025

The Company has recently repurchased $10.8 million in aggregate principal amount of its Convertible Notes due 2025 in the open market.

Status of Vessel Sales

As of June 6, 2022, the Company has completed the sale of 12 vessels (10 LR1s and two MRs) and has six vessels held for sale (two LR1s, three LR2s and one MR). The vessels held for sale are scheduled to be sold before the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Fully Diluted Share Count for Q2 2022

The Company estimates that the fully diluted weighted average number of shares for the earnings per share calculation under the if-converted method will be approximately 64.5 million shares for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns, finance leases or bareboat charters-in 119 product tankers (42 LR2 tankers, two LR1 tankers, 61 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 6.4 years. The Company has agreed to sell two LR1 tankers, three LR2 tankers, and one MR tanker. Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Contact Information

Scorpio Tankers Inc.

James Doyle – Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Tel: +1 646-432-1678

Email: investor.relations@scorpiotankers.com