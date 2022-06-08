$12+ Bn Global Surveillance Radars Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of over 7.4% During 2022-2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Surveillance Radars Market finds that increasing military expenditure across the globe is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising advancements in border surveillance system, the total Global Surveillance Radars Market is estimated to reach USD 12.7 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 8.3 Billion in the year 2021 and the Market is forecasted to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.

Furthermore, the increasing need for drone detection systems at airports is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Surveillance Radars Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Surveillance Radars Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Commercial, Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance, Airport Perimeter Security Critical Infrastructures, Others), by Frequency Band (HF/ VHF/UHF Bands, L-Bands, S-Bands, C-Bands), by Component (Antennas, Parabolic Reflector Antennas, Slotted Waveguide Antennas, Planar Phased Array Antennas), by Waveform (Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW), Doppler, Conventional Doppler Radar, Pulse-Doppler Radar), by Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D), by Type (Battlefield Surveillance Radars, Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars, Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars), by Platform (Land, Fixed Installation, Portable, Naval), by Range (Short-Range Surveillance Radars, Medium-Range Surveillance Radars, Long-Range Surveillance Radars, Very Short Range), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Military Expenditure to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing military expenditure across the globe is anticipated to augment the growth of the Surveillance Radars Market within the estimated period. According to the 2021 fact sheet by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, world military expenditure was $1981 billion in 2020, an increase of 2.6% in 2019 in real terms and the total military spending accounted for 2.4% of global gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020. In 2020, the military spending increased for the US by 4.4% to $778 billion, China (1.9%), India (2.1%), Russia (2.5%), and the United Kingdom (2.9%) all raised their military spending in 2020. Hence, as seen from the data, there is an increase in the total military expenditure. This is attributable to the rising global geopolitical tensions, which is further driving the demand for development and deployment of surveillance radars for law enforcement and military applications.

Increasing Advancement in Border Surveillance System to Stimulate Market Growth

The increasing advancement in the border surveillance system is anticipated to augment the growth of the Surveillance Radars Market in the years to come. Border surveillance systems have changed throughout time and continue to improve, including the use of autonomous drones and acoustic radar technology. Various countries have been able to secure their borders more efficiently because of portable ground surveillance radars. Furthermore, these monitoring radars are strategically placed to improve detection rates. Furthermore, modern surveillance radars with low false alarm rates have prompted countries with border disputes, drug trafficking issues, and illegal immigration to rely on them for border defence. According to a February 2019 article published by CNET, the US government prepared a $100 million spending bill to support the installation of border surveillance technologies on its northern border, such as permanent towers, remote video surveillance systems, and mobile surveillance systems. As a result, all of these advancements in surveillance technologies present a chance for the surveillance radars market to expand.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Surveillance Radars market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.4% during the forecast period.

The Surveillance Radars market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 8.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 12.7 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Surveillance Radars market.



Segmentation of the Global Surveillance Radars Market:

Application Commercial Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance Airport Perimeter Security Critical Infrastructures Others National Security Border Surveillance Search & Rescue ISR Defense & Space Perimeter Security ISR & Battlefield Surveillance Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites Air Defense

Frequency Band HF/ VHF/UHF Bands L-Bands S-Bands C-Bands X-Bands Ku-Bands Ka-Bands Multi-Band

Component Antennas Parabolic Reflector Antennas Slotted Waveguide Antennas Planar Phased Array Antennas Active Scanned Array Antennas Passive Scanned Array Antennas Transmitters Microwave Tube-Based Transmitters Solid-State Electronics Receivers Analog Receivers Digital Receivers Power Amplifiers Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTA) Solid-State Power Amplifiers Gallium Arsenide (GAAS) Gallium Nitride (GAN) Duplexers Branch Type Duplexers Balanced Type Duplexers Circulator Duplexers Digital Signal Processor Stabilization System Circulator Duplexers Control Panels Graphic Panels Displays Others

Waveform Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) Doppler Conventional Doppler Radar Pulse-Doppler Radar Ultrawide-band impulse

Dimension 2D 3D 4D

Type Battlefield Surveillance Radars Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars Coastal Surveillance Radars Airport Surveillance Radars Air to Ground Surveillance Radars Air to Ground Surveillance Radars Air-to-Air Surveillance Radars Shipborne Air Surveillance Radars Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars

Platform Land Fixed Installation Portable Naval Ships Unmanned Surface Vehicles Submarines Airborne Combact Aircraft Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Aerostats/Balloons Space

Range Short-Range Surveillance Radars Medium-Range Surveillance Radars Long-Range Surveillance Radars Very Short Range Very Long Range

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/surveillance-radars-market-1575

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the defence industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Surveillance Radars Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

North America Dominated the Global Surveillance Radars Market

North America held the largest market share in 2021. This is attributable to the increasing modernizations of aircraft, border surveillance systems, and ships, among others in the region. Furthermore, increase in geopolitical tensions is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the growing spending on the military to strengthen border security is also expected to support the growth of the market in the near future.

List of Prominent Players in Surveillance Radars Market:

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Hensoldt (Germany)

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Leonardo S. P. A. (Italy)

Elibit Systems ltd. (Israel)

Flir Systems ltd. (US)



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Surveillance Radars Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Commercial, Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance, Airport Perimeter Security Critical Infrastructures, Others), by Frequency Band (HF/ VHF/UHF Bands, L-Bands, S-Bands, C-Bands), by Component (Antennas, Parabolic Reflector Antennas, Slotted Waveguide Antennas, Planar Phased Array Antennas), by Waveform (Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW), Doppler, Conventional Doppler Radar, Pulse-Doppler Radar), by Dimension (2D, 3D, 4D), by Type (Battlefield Surveillance Radars, Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars, Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars, Coastal Surveillance Radars), by Platform (Land, Fixed Installation, Portable, Naval), by Range (Short-Range Surveillance Radars, Medium-Range Surveillance Radars, Long-Range Surveillance Radars, Very Short Range), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) "

Recent Developments:

April, 2022: Blighter Surveillance Systems announced the launch of the A422 Deployable Radar System. The A422 is ground-based military radar for drone detection and wide area perimeter surveillance, and the new configuration allows it to be deployed rapidly in remote and inaccessible areas.

November, 2021: Thales announced the launch of its latest Ground Master family radar portfolio member, the ‘GM400 Alpha’. The three-dimensional (3D) long-range, air surveillance radar has five times more processing power, an extended range of up to 515km, and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

This market titled "Surveillance Radars Market" will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered

• Application

• Commercial

• Airspace Monitoring & Surveillance

• Airport Perimeter Security Critical Infrastructures

• Others

• National Security

• Border Surveillance Search & Rescue

• ISR

• Defense & Space

• Perimeter Security ISR & Battlefield Surveillance

• Military Space Assets & Hostile Satellites

• Air Defense



• Frequency Band

• HF/ VHF/UHF Bands

• L-Bands

• S-Bands

• C-Bands

• X-Bands

• Ku-Bands

• Ka-Bands

• Multi-Band



• Component

• Antennas

• Parabolic Reflector Antennas

• Slotted Waveguide Antennas

• Planar Phased Array Antennas

• Active Scanned Array Antennas Passive Scanned Array Antennas

• Transmitters

• Microwave Tube-Based Transmitters

• Solid-State Electronics

• Receivers

• Analog Receivers

• Digital Receivers

• Power Amplifiers

• Traveling Wave Tube Amplifiers (TWTA)

• Solid-State Power Amplifiers

• Gallium Arsenide (GAAS)

• Gallium Nitride (GAN)

• Duplexers

• Branch Type Duplexers

• Balanced Type Duplexers

• Circulator Duplexers

• Digital Signal Processor

• Stabilization System

• Circulator Duplexers

• Control Panels

• Graphic Panels

• Displays

• Others



• Waveform

• Frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW)

• Doppler

• Conventional Doppler Radar

• Pulse-Doppler Radar

• Ultrawide-band impulse



• Dimension

• 2D

• 3D

• 4D



• Type

• Battlefield Surveillance Radars

• Ground-Based Air Surveillance Radars

• Ground-based Space Surveillance Radars

• Coastal Surveillance Radars

• Airport Surveillance Radars

• Air to Ground Surveillance Radars

• Air to Ground Surveillance Radars

• Air-to-Air Surveillance Radars

• Shipborne Air Surveillance Radars

• Space-Based Synthetic Aperture Radars



• Platform

• Land

• Fixed Installation

• Portable

• Naval

• Ships

• Unmanned Surface Vehicles

• Submarines

• Airborne

• Combact Aircraft

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

• Aerostats/Balloons

• Space



• Range

• Short-Range Surveillance Radars

• Medium-Range Surveillance Radars

• Long-Range Surveillance Radars

• Very Short Range

• Very Long Range



• Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico



• Europe

• U.K

• France

• Germany

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• South East Asia

• Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US)



• Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)



• Hensoldt (Germany)



• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel)



• Leonardo S. P. A. (Italy)



• Elibit Systems ltd. (Israel)



• Flir Systems ltd. (US)



Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/surveillance-radars-market-1575/request-sample

