The Worldwide Diesel Exhaust Fluid Industry is Expected to Reach $50 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market by Component (SCR Catalysts, DEF Tanks, Injectors, Supply Modules, Sensors), OHV Market by Application, Aftermarket by Vehicle Type, Supply Mode (Cans, IBCs, Bulk & Pumps), End Use Market and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket forecasted to reach USD 50.0 billion by 2027 from USD 34.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Governments around the globe have updated and improved their emission standards by introducing new legislation for the automotive industry to comply to. Western regions, such as the North American and European region, have introduced new regulations like the Clear Air Act of the Us which has stricter standards and wider scope for emissions. In the Asian region countries like China and India have introduced swift regulation to counter rising air pollution. The introduction of such regulations, norms and standards will drive the demand for DEF across the globe.



The DEF pump segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment throughout the forecast period



The diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket for pumps is projected to grow from USD 7,373.3 million in 2022 to USD 11,979.1 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Compared to conventional cans and bottles supply mode the DEF pumps supply mode is cheaper but expensive than the Bulk supply mode due to the economic behind the economies of scale. Customers choose to go for DEF dispensing units for its convenience in DEF refilling. This has caused oil marketing companies (OMCs) to install such dispensing units at their fuel stations to increase customer convenience. FMT Swiss Ag, a leading supplier of specialty fluid storage and dispensing solutions, in 2017, launched a range of diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) dispensing unit product for its North American market.



Globally, the HCV segment is estimated to lead the diesel exhaust fluid OE market in 2022



Globally, the HCVs segment is estimated to lead the diesel exhaust fluid OE market, by volume. It is anticipated to grow from 33.2 million gallons in 2022 to 36.5 million gallons by 2027, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period. Demand from developed and developing economies globally has increased for the HCV vehicle segment due to either better product offering or increased economic activites. Businesses need to comply with the regulations and norms of the country where they operate. Complying with regulations will cause an increased demand of DEF products.



North America is projected to be the largest regional market



The North American diesel exhaust fluid aftermarket is estimated to grow from USD 15,006.6 million in 2022 to USD 22,067.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The US and Canada have a large number of on-road vehicles and stringent emission norms, such as the Clean Air Act (CAA) in the US. Increasing economic activity and improving business environment in the Mexico has led to high demand for diesel intensive vehicles and equipment. Compliance with emission regulations will drive the demand for DEF in the country. Canada follows similar demand and regulation pattern as the US hence it is also likely to follow similar demand trend of DEF.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scenario

5.5.1 Realistic Scenario

5.5.2 Low Impact Scenario

5.5.3 High Impact Scenario

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Asp Analysis

5.7.1 by Region

5.7.2 by Application by Region (V5 Mandates)

5.8 Regulatory Analysis (V5 Mandates)

5.9 Trade Analysis

5.10 Market Ecosystem



6 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Passenger Car(Pc)

6.3 Light Commercial Vehicles (Lcv)

6.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles (Hcv)



7 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Scr Catalyst

7.3 Def Tank

7.4 Def Injector

7.5 Def Supply Module

7.6 Def Sensor

7.7 Nox Sensor



8 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by Supply Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cans & Bottles

8.3 Intermediate Bulk Container (Ibc)

8.4 Bulk

8.5 Pumps



9 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Construction Equipment

9.2.1 80-100 Hp

9.2.2 101-200 Hp

9.2.3 201-400 Hp

9.2.3 >400 Hp

9.3 Agricultural Equipment



10 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market, by End Use Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Oe Market

10.3 Aftermarket



11 Diesel Exhaust Fluid, by Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Share Analysis, 2021

12.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Diesel Exhaust Fluid Suppliers

12.3.1 Stars

12.3.2 Emerging Leaders

12.3.3 Pervasive Players

12.3.4 Participants

12.3.5 Competitive Benchmarking (V5 Mandates)

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 New Product Launches

12.4.2 Deals

12.4.3 Others

12.5 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2018-2021

12.6 Company Revenue Analysis



13 Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, & Analyst's View)*

13.1 Royal Dutch Shell plc

13.1.1 Business Overview

13.1.2 Product Offerings

13.1.3 Recent Developments

13.1.4 Analyst's View

13.2 Total

13.2.1 Business Overview

13.2.2 Product Offerings

13.2.3 Recent Developments

13.2.4 Analyst's View

13.3 China Petrochemical Corporation

13.3.1 Business Overview

13.3.2 Product Offerings

13.3.3 Recent Developments

13.3.4 Analyst's View

13.4 Basf Se

13.4.1 Business Overview

13.4.2 Product Offerings

13.4.3 Recent Developments

13.4.4 Analyst's View

13.5 Indian Oil Corporation Limited

13.5.1 Business Overview

13.5.2 Product Offerings

13.5.3 Recent Developments

13.5.4 Analyst's View

13.6 Brenntag Ag

13.6.1 Business Overview

13.6.2 Product Offerings

13.6.3 Recent Developments

13.7 Mitsui Chemicals

13.7.1 Business Overview

13.7.2 Product Offerings

13.8 Cf Industries Holdings Inc.

13.8.1 Business Overview

13.8.2 Product Offerings

13.9 Valvoline

13.9.1 Business Overview

13.9.2 Product Offerings

13.9.3 Recent Developments

13.10 Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd.

13.10.1 Business Overview

13.10.2 Product Offerings

13.10.3 Recent Developments



14 Other Company Profiles

14.1 Castrol

14.1.1 Business Overview

14.1.2 Product Offerings

14.2 Cummins Filtration

14.2.1 Business Overview

14.2.2 Product Offerings

14.3 Yara International

14.3.1 Business Overview

14.3.2 Product Offerings

14.4 Mcpherson Oil

14.4.1 Business Overview

14.4.2 Product Offerings

14.5 Dyno Nobel

14.5.1 Business Overview

14.5.2 Product Offerings

14.6 Stockmeier Group

14.6.1 Business Overview

14.6.2 Product Offerings

14.7 Terus Def

14.7.1 Business Overview

14.7.2 Product Offerings

14.8 Dakota Gasification Company

14.8.1 Business Overview

14.8.2 Product Offerings

14.9 Colonial Chemical

14.9.1 Business Overview

14.9.2 Product Offerings

14.10 Azotal S.P.A

14.10.1 Business Overview

14.10.2 Product Offerings



15 Recommendations



16 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n72nsw

Attachment