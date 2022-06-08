Mojio’s New Suite of Mobility Experience Modules Boosts User Engagement for Automotive Apps and Connected Services

San Jose, CA, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mojio®, a leading connected mobility platform and SaaS provider, announced today a major expansion of its connected mobility product portfolio with the launch of Mojio Engage, a new suite of proprietary and AI-powered mobility experience modules that can be easily integrated with existing automotive apps and connected services.

Mojio Engage is designed to help the providers of mobility apps and connected services drive more frequent, high value interactions with their end users. The suite enables automotive OEMs, mobility service providers, and fleet management software vendors to quickly and easily integrate Mojio Engage modules with their existing apps or services.

“We’ve proven our ability to design and deliver high-value experiences for our end users, and we want to share these capabilities with the broader mobility ecosystem,” said Mojio CEO, Kenny Hawk. “With the launch of Mojio Engage, we can now offer our innovations on a cost-effective basis to 3rd parties via simple, cloud-based integrations, greatly extending the potential reach of Mojio’s platform.”

The Mojio Engage suite is launching with four modules, each of which has been designed to deliver actionable insights to end users, all while reducing the cost and complexity of owning and operating a vehicle.

TireCheck TM : a patent-pending visual inspection tool that uses deep learning to analyze images from a smartphone camera and provide an instant assessment of tire health – a completely new way to educate drivers about tire health and proactively capture tire replacement revenue.

: a patent-pending visual inspection tool that uses deep learning to analyze images from a smartphone camera and provide an instant assessment of tire health – a completely new way to educate drivers about tire health and proactively capture tire replacement revenue. AutoCare+ TM : an intelligent vehicle health monitoring service that predicts the need for maintenance before it becomes a hassle, and increases the likelihood of capturing the associated parts and service revenue. AutoCare+ can reliably predict the need for 12v battery and air filter replacements.

: an intelligent vehicle health monitoring service that predicts the need for maintenance before it becomes a hassle, and increases the likelihood of capturing the associated parts and service revenue. AutoCare+ can reliably predict the need for 12v battery and air filter replacements. RoadScore TM : a smart scoring service that accurately quantifies real-world behavior to encourage safer, more efficient driving habits. RoadScore can unlock recurring engagement opportunities for gamification and rewards, and be used in conjunction with usage-based insurance programs.

: a smart scoring service that accurately quantifies real-world behavior to encourage safer, more efficient driving habits. RoadScore can unlock recurring engagement opportunities for gamification and rewards, and be used in conjunction with usage-based insurance programs. FuelSmartTM: a personalized recommendation engine that knows exactly when and where to best fill up, helping end users save money on their most frequent vehicle expense – meaningful, measurable savings that reinforce positive value perception.

TireCheck is being showcased in Booth 187 at AutoTech: Detroit 2022 in Novi, MI, from June 8 to 9. TireCheck is available today for 3rd-party integrations. Other modules will become available later in 2022.

To learn more about Mojio Engage and to schedule a meeting to discuss your user engagement strategy, please visit www.moj.io/mojio-engage.

--- END ---

About Mojio

Scalable, secure and hardware-agnostic, Mojio is the platform and SaaS provider of choice to build, launch and scale connected mobility services. Mojio’s platform and mobile apps deliver a smarter, safer and more convenient car ownership experience for the global driving community. Force by Mojio helps small businesses manage, monitor and maintain their fleets, while delighting their customers with real-time tracking feeds. With over 20 billion miles of telematics data gathered from more than a million vehicles, Mojio’s big data analytics framework uses machine learning to generate actionable insights, unlocking the next generation of revenue streams for companies throughout the automotive value chain.

Founded in 2012, Mojio counts some of the world’s biggest brands as customers, investors and partners, including Amazon, Audi, Bosch, Deutsche Telekom, Microsoft, T-Mobile and Vivint. Mojio is a career-accelerator for driven tech professionals looking to fuel the future of connected mobility. To learn more about joining our team, please visit Mojio’s careers page.

Attachment