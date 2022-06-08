LGI Homes Opens Within Established Houston, Texas Community

CONROE, Texas, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of a new section at Wedgewood Forest, a well-known community in north Houston by Land Tejas. LGI will build 93 single-family homes in the newest section of the community. Wedgewood Forest is in a premier location, minutes away from major employers and exciting area attractions.

LGI Homes will offer five brand-new floor plans at Wedgewood Forest, ranging in size from 1,631 square feet with three bedrooms to 2,661 square feet with five bedrooms. Each of these new floor plan designs were thoughtfully crafted with layouts today’s buyer is looking for such as open-concept entertaining areas, front and back covered patios, spacious master suites, and game rooms in select plans. LGI Homes will offer the exclusive CompleteHome Plus™ package at Wedgewood Forest with elegant upgrades inside and out. Interior upgrades include a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® kitchen appliances including a refrigerator with an ice maker and water dispenser, polished granite countertops, white herringbone-patterned kitchen backsplash, and designer kitchen cabinetry. Other features include luxury vinyl plank flooring, recessed LED lighting, a tankless hot water heater, a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door opener, a programmable thermostat, and much more. To top it off, the exterior of each home is built with stunning brick and stone masonry, a professionally landscaped front yard with a sprinkler system, and a fully fenced back yard.

Located off SH-105, Wedgewood Forest residents will have access to a multitude of family-friendly amenities right outside their door. Homeowners will enjoy the Wedgewood Cove Fish Camp, which offers a covered deck with tables and a ramp that leads to a floating pier on a fishable lake. In addition, the neighborhood park includes a covered pergola with benches, a tennis court, picnic benches, a children’s playground, and a tot lot. Just outside the community, you’ll find even more to do. Minutes away, Lake Conroe provides you with countless opportunities for water sports including boating, fishing, canoeing, or even jet skiing. Also, nearby is the Margaritaville Lake Resort & Spa, where you can play a round of golf, get a spa treatment, or dine at one of many on-site restaurants.

New homes start in the $340s. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call 866-803-6739 ext 44 or visit LGIHomes.com/WedgewoodForest.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

