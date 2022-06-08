Resgreen Group Announces Completion of Phase I with Commencement of Second Phase at Atlantic Precision Products (APP)

Shelby Township, Michigan, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTC PINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announced today the completion of Phase I of the automated material handling system at Atlantic Precision Products (APP). A second Phase has been quoted serving as an extension of the automated call system on a broader scale.

With the extension of the automated call system, RGGI is assisting Atlantic Precision Products (APP) with the resolution of continual supply chain issues. Automation allows for reduction in operating costs, and improves productivity, efficiency and quality of product. Benefits to automation include high scalability in meeting the evolving needs of companies.

“We are pleased to be able to offer added materials and services to the Atlantic Precision Products system in order to assist with productivity and efficiency.” said Parsh Patel, CEO of Resgreen Group International.

In Phase I, activation of transport is initiated via wireless button press by the operator at an injection molding machine. PullBuddy™ retrieves the full load handling frame and delivers it to the staging area. The staging area is monitored by a visual ASRS (Automatic Storage and Retrieval System) that communicates with BotWay™. PullBuddy™ then retrieves an empty load handling frame and returns it to the operator’s station.

Continuing Phase II, RGGI will be servicing additional machines on the factory floor. To further streamline the automation process, weight-sensing, load handling frames will trigger BotWay™’s traffic control and monitoring software when they are full. Target weight can be set per machine via BotWay™. Consistent with Phase I, full load handling frames are delivered to a staging area. An empty load handling frame is then returned to the original machine.

About Atlantic Precision Products (APP):

Atlantic Precision Products’ injection molding capabilities offer clamping forces ranging from 35 tons to 528 tons over the span of 44 injection molding machines – set up to handle both low-volume production and high-volume production injection molding needs.

Whether you have a completely new idea for a product, or you have an existing design you would like to improve, we can offer the engineering services you need. Atlantic Precision Products also offers a full range of metrology and mold flow analysis services – guaranteeing optimal operational performance and capability on every project.

Our engineers are highly experienced in Rapid Prototyping. We can help you select the most appropriate rapid process for your unique plastic product needs – ensuring you meet even the most stringent time demands, while guaranteeing production of the highest quality plastic products.

About Resgreen Group International (RGGI):

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology, and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreengroup.com .

