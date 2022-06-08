Plum Welcomes Jenny Cotie Kangas as Vice President of Marketing

WATERLOO, Ontario, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolutionary talent assessment platform Plum, the solution that powers more objective talent decisions using the predictive power of psychometric data, today announced that Jenny Cotie Kangas has joined the company as Vice President of Marketing. She joins the Plum leadership team at a pivotal time as the company continues its path as a game-changer for organizations trying to uncover talent potential before the hire and throughout the employee lifecycle.



Through a single assessment, Plum delivers objective data that looks beyond the traditional resume and informs where workers will thrive. While many companies have engaged Plum as an integral part of their talent acquisition strategy – even to the point of relying on the Plum assessment instead of resumes – they quickly realize the power of Plum to support diversity and inclusion, succession planning, leadership development and more.

Kangas admits that she was an assessment skeptic before taking the Plum profile, “As a neurodiverse head injury survivor, assessments are not usually designed to capture someone like me, which I explained in my first meeting with Plum’s CEO Caitlin McGregor. Caitlin challenged me by sharing that Plum had been Universally Designed to cover all, not just those who fit the standard “box.”

She continued, “When I received my results, I was shocked. I saw all of me, fully represented in the data. Plum is the right thing, built the right way. At a time when the industry is struggling with answering “how” to get work right, Plum is the answer. I couldn’t merely endorse it. I needed to help ensure this story got told.”

Plum CEO Caitlin MacGregor commented, “Our leadership team is made up of individuals from seemingly unconventional career paths. It’s that diversity of thought and background that breeds innovation. We’re excited to benefit from Jenny’s guidance as Plum expands into new markets and intensifies existing client and partner relationships.”

The company’s Chief Revenue Officer Jason Putnam added, “It’s rare for HR tech companies to bring in an outsider to run marketing. There’s a strong reliance on trust and known entities – reputation, lingo and understanding of buyer personas. Jenny combines HR tech marketing expertise with HR practitioner experience. She’s a catalyst, and that’s what Plum needs to move from being the best-kept secret in HR to the most impactful change agent.”

Kangas serves as an advisor to HR.com and Paradox. Most recently, she was the director, Digital Experience Talent Acquisition at Regis Corporation.

About Plum

Plum is a talent assessment platform that strips away bias and reveals human potential to revolutionize how global enterprises hire, grow, and retain talent. With unmatched scalability, Plum powers more objective and equitable talent decisions across the employee lifecycle using the predictive power of psychometric data. In one platform, Plum empowers organizations to quantify job fit, identify potential, provide personalized career insights and create high-performing teams. Visit www.plum.io for details.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88a72bd9-0dfe-4d79-b8f3-671c4c2735af