Simply Better Brands Corp.’s No B.S. Skincare Brand Goes Omnichannel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce they are executing a comprehensive omnichannel strategy on their No B.S. Skincare (“No B.S.”) brand by launching their Award-Winning skincare line in 3,200 CVS stores nationwide beginning July 24th, 2022.

No B.S. Skincare is thrilled to offer the company’s clean, vegan and gluten-free skincare product line through “brick and mortar” stores across the country. “Launching in CVS is a significant milestone in our mission to strip away the B.S. in the beauty industry for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what is says and says what it does” said Briceno, “We can’t wait to see how the informed CVS community welcomes our philosophy and powerful formulas,” says No B.S. Skincare Founder and CEO, Diana Briceno.



The No B.S. Skincare philosophy promotes a clean, vegan and gluten-free product line that contains absolutely no harmful or questionable ingredients like parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates. It includes the most effective ingredients found in nature, paired with science-made innovations worth geeking out over. No B.S. Skincare products are responsibly made in America with no animal testing, ever.

“Recognized as one of Fortune's, World's Most Admired Companies, CVS is the right partner for No B.S. to increase product availability and go omnichannel in an impactful way. Its commitment to support diversity, inclusion, and belonging and their core values of collaboration, innovation, caring, integrity, and accountability align perfectly with the No B.S. philosophy, they both uphold transparency and avoid editing model photos and honing down on insecurities to make a sale” said Briceno.

The No B.S.’ women-led team is very excited to broaden its consumer base and product availability by giving skincare consumers even more of what they want: clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. The No B.S. skincare line will be available online at CVS.com and in 3,200 brick-and-mortar CVS locations nationwide starting July 24, 2022. Fans can also visit @livenobs on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to learn more and share their skincare journey with the brand’s community.

CVS customers can take advantage of the Back-to-School Mega Promo to celebrate the launch. For every $40 spent, get $10 worth of Free Extra Buck Rewards.

About No B.S. Skincare

No B.S. is on a mission to strip away the B.S. and change beauty for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what it says and says what it does. A line of vegan and gluten free products with no harmful petrochemicals, parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates - and no animal testing, ever.

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They do not promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.



Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including CBD, plant-based food and beverage, and the global pet care and skin care industries. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

