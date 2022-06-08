Getty Images Revolutionizes Visual Communications with VisualGPS Insights Launch

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:



NEW YORK , June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, has today launched VisualGPS Insights, a new interactive tool designed to help businesses develop content strategies backed up with data and visual guidance. For the first time, users can view and analyze over 2.5 billion annual searches and download queries from Getty Images as well as iStock, its e-commerce platform focused on SMBs, SMEs and creatives.

VisualGPS Insights is a significant leap forward in leveraging real-time visual trends, giving businesses a strategic tool to drive market differentiation by exploring and understanding relative interest in particular content queries. Global trends and visual insights are accessible through easy-to-understand graphs, charts and heat maps showing industries, regions and timeframes. Users will also be able to compare two terms to find intersections between trending topics and popular images, illustrations and videos.



“From speaking with businesses and agencies of all sizes, we realized how many of them were scared to get it wrong with their visual content,” comments Dr. Rebecca Swift, Global Head of Creative Insights at Getty Images and iStock. “Whether brands are looking to diversify their image choices or finding insights that magnify their marketing results, this tool will help businesses of all sizes make more informed decisions on their visual strategy.”

For Getty Images and iStock customers, VisualGPS Insights is a reference point for what imagery and topics over 825,000 brands around the world are using to communicate with their audiences. This not only allows for businesses of all sizes to confidently make creative decisions that impact their audiences, but it also enables small businesses and freelancers to choose relevant and inspiring visual concepts that resonate regionally to justify budget spending decisions.



“VisualGPS Insights goes beyond predicting visual trends. It allows our customers to access proprietary data at their fingertips that fuels insights that are most relevant to them, their brand, and their audience,” adds Candace Marks, Senior Director, Product Management at Getty Images and iStock. “This tool can be used to assist our customers through the creative process, inject innovative ideas and defend their strategies to final decision makers.”

To help customers understand relative interest in a single term and/or comparison of two terms, the tool will show:

Interest over time which charts interest in term/s over a specific period via a line graph

which charts interest in term/s over a specific period via a line graph Regional interest which compares relative interest in term/s around the world via a global heat map

which compares relative interest in term/s around the world via a global heat map Industry interest which indicates the level of interest in term/s across 15 industry verticals via a bar chart

which indicates the level of interest in term/s across 15 industry verticals via a bar chart Most popular visuals (illustrations, video, stills) downloaded on gettyimages.com or istock.com that update with global, regional, time, and industry selections

Early adopters are seeing significant gains across a range of customer experience indicators, including: “We’ve worked closely with our friends at Getty Images over the last year to develop data-backed, actionable guidance through our DE&I Imagery toolkits, driven by valuable insights from their global VisualGPS research. These insights have given our colleagues around the world the confidence to make inclusive and authentic visual choices in their creative assets. VisualGPS Insights will continue to build on the rich insights of the legacy research, making it that much easier for our teams to validate visual choices across our creative strategies and continue to create broader impact through authentic representation in imagery we use.” - Nikki Darden, Head of Internal Brand Engagement and Global Integration, Citi

The launch of this tool builds on the 2019 introduction of Getty Images' VisualGPS, a meaningful extension of our long-standing visual content expertise. VisualGPS combines the latest proprietary research with data from over 2.5 billion searches per year made by more than 750,000 customers from almost every country, along with image testing, with the expertise of visual analysts. Meaningfully, VisualGPS is an ongoing program that unfolds throughout the year, capturing the sentiment of over 7,000 individuals globally to help brands understand consumer sentiment and drive deeper connections with customers and broader audiences. VisualGPS presents businesses with research, data and insights that can be leveraged at any time to drive deep and meaningful connections with their customers, driving them to action. The new VisualGPS Insights tool acts as an extension of this program, providing a wealth of proprietary search and download data to Getty Images and iStock customers in an easy-to-use tool for the first time.

The VisualGPS Insights tool is free to use for all iStock and Getty Images registered customers around the world. Once registered, users can access the tool on https://www.gettyimages.com/visual-gps/insights or www.istockphoto.com/visual-gps/insights.





About Getty Images:

Getty Images is a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves more than 825,000 customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world’s best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 488,000 contributors and more than 300 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with over 135 million images dating back to the beginning of photography.

