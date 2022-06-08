Global Refurbished Smartphone Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2021 & 2021-2024

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Refurbished Smartphone Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Refurbished smartphone market has grown 15% YoY



The report tracks the volume of refurbished smartphones consumed, OEM market share, ASP (average selling price) trends and most-sold models, and provides volume forecasts and other market insights.

This report analyses the pre-owned and refurbished smartphone market both in global and regional terms. The value chain for these smartphones is a complicated one and this report simplifies the understanding of this chain by giving insights into benefits, pain points and need-gaps.



All regions and key countries have shown growth. Developed markets continue to mature and focus on sustainability initiatives like repair, eco-rating and e-waste management are key areas.

Developing markets are growing at a faster rate, unorganized sections and geographies are active targets for Refurb ecosystem players. Supply is key to this growing demand. Ecosystem players, governments and consumer bodies are some of the main driving forces in the secondary smartphone markets.



This report is useful for the refurbished ecosystem players, OEMs, companies powering device trade-ins and insurance, smartphone component and accessories players, e-commerce companies, companies looking to enter the refurb market and any enterprise that wants to understand the global secondary smartphone market.



In this edition of the report, the author has also included insights on circular economy aspects like the repair markets, eco-rating and brand sustainability initiatives.



Key Topics Covered:

Research Methodology

Industry Dynamics & Executive Summary

Global Refurbished Smartphone Sales Volumes by Region, 2020 vs 2021

Refurbished Smartphone Forecasts by Region, 2021 - 2024

Global Pre-owned-to-Consumption Flow Chart

Global Refurbished Smartphone Market Share by OEM, 2021

Global Average Selling Prices (ASPs)

Most Sold Models in Secondary Market by Region, 2021

Right to Repair, Eco-rating and Sustainability Initiatives in 2021

Regional Deep Dive:

Refurbished Smartphone Channel Flow, 2021

Refurbished Smartphone Sales by OEM, 2016-2021

Refurbished Smartphone Volumes by Consumption Type (Domestic vs Imported), 2020-2021

Commentary Slides on Market Dynamics

