3D Cell Culture Market by Type, Application, End-user and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Cell Culture Market by Type (Hydrogel, ECM, Hanging Drop, Bioreactor, Microfluidics, Magnetic Levitation), Application (Cancer, Stem Cell, Toxicology, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Research, Cosmetics), Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D cell culture market is valued at an estimated USD 1.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.
The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as the increasing focus on developing alternative methods to animal testing, growing focus on personalized medicine, increasing incidence of chronic diseases, and the availability of funding for research. On the other hand, a lack of infrastructure for 3D cell-based research and the high cost of cell biology research are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.
The scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the 3D Cell culture market, by type, during the forecast period
In 2021, the scaffold-based 3D cell culture segment accounted for the highest growth rate. The advantages of scaffolds in 3D cell culture, such as structural rigidity, the availability of attachment points, and support, have greatly driven the preference for scaffold-based 3D cell cultures and ensured the large share of this segment.
Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the 3D Cell culture market
The Asia Pacific market is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of favorable regulatory guidelines, government support for cell culture-based vaccine production, low manufacturing costs, and the growing focus of global market players on emerging Asian countries.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 3D Cell Culture Market Overview
4.2 North America: 3D Cell Culture Market, by Type and Country (2021)
4.3 3D Cell Culture Market Share, by Application, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.4 3D Cell Culture Market Share, by End-user, 2021 (USD Million)
4.5 3D Cell Culture Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing
5.2.1.2 Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine
5.2.1.3 Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases
5.2.1.4 Availability of Funding for Research
5.2.1.5 Growing Demand for 3D Cell Culture
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Lack of Infrastructure for 3D Cell-Based Research
5.2.2.2 High Cost of Cell Biology Research
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Culture
5.2.3.2 Emerging Economies
5.2.3.3 Regenerative Medicine as An Alternative to Organ Transplantation
5.2.3.4 Risk of Pandemics and Communicable Diseases
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Lack of Consistency in 3D Cell Culture Products
5.2.4.2 Plastic Waste Disposal
5.3 Ranges/Scenarios
5.4 Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak on the 3D Cell Culture Market
5.5 Pricing Analysis
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Patent Analysis
5.8 Value Chain Analysis
5.9 Supply Chain Analysis
5.10 Ecosystem Analysis of the 3D Cell Culture Market
5.11 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
5.12 Regulatory Analysis
5.12.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.14 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
6 3D Cell Culture Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures
6.2.1 Hydrogels/Ecm Analogs
6.2.1.1 Hydrogels/Ecm Analogs Dominate the Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures Market
6.2.2 Solid Scaffolds
6.2.2.1 Solid Scaffolds Are Widely Adopted in Regenerative Medicine and Preclinical in Vitro Testing
6.2.3 Micropatterned Surfaces
6.2.3.1 Micropatterned Surfaces Enhance the Expression of Enzymes Levels and Drug Reactivity
6.3 Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures
6.3.1 Low Attachment Plates
6.3.1.1 Low Attachment Plates Are Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate in the Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures Market
6.3.2 Hanging Drop Plates
6.3.2.1 Hanging Drop Plates Are Widely Used in Stem Cell Differentiation and Cytotoxicity Research
6.3.3 3D Bioreactors
6.3.3.1 3D Bioreactors Are Commonly Used in the Mass Production of Cells
6.3.4 3D Petri Dishes
6.3.4.1 Europe Will Witness the Highest Growth in the 3D Petri Dishes Market
6.4 Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Cultures
6.4.1 Microfluidics-Based 3D Cell Cultures Will Grow at the Highest Rate in the 3D Cell Culture Market
6.5 Magnetic & Bioprinted 3D Cell Cultures
6.5.1 3D Cell Culture Can be Formed Without Media in Magnetic Levitation
7 3D Cell Culture Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cancer & Stem Cell Research
7.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer is a Key Factor Driving the Growth of this Segment
7.3 Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing
7.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Personalized Medicines to Support Market Growth
7.4 Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine
7.4.1 Increasing Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine Research to Drive this Market
8 3D Cell Culture Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
8.2.1 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Are the Largest End-users of 3D Cell Culture Products
8.3 Research Institutes
8.3.1 Increasing Government Funding for Research & High Prevalence of Cancer Are Driving Market Growth
8.4 Cosmetics Industry
8.4.1 Focus on Developing Alternatives to Animal Testing is a Key Factor Driving Market Growth
8.5 Other End-users
9 3D Cell Culture Market, by Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Revenue Share Analysis of the Top Market Players
10.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.5.1 Stars
10.5.2 Emerging Leaders
10.5.3 Pervasive Players
10.5.4 Participants
10.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant: Start-Ups/Smes
10.6.1 Progressive Companies
10.6.2 Starting Blocks
10.6.3 Responsive Companies
10.6.4 Dynamic Companies
10.7 Company Footprint Analysis
10.7.1 Company Product Footprint
10.7.2 Company Regional Footprint
10.7.3 Competitive Benchmarking of Startup/Sme Players
10.8 Competitive Scenario
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
11.1.2 Merck Kgaa
11.1.3 Corning Incorporated
11.1.4 Lonza Group Ag
11.1.5 Tecan Trading Ag
11.1.6 Avantor, Inc.
11.1.7 Reprocell Inc.
11.1.8 3D Biotek LLC
11.1.9 Emulate, Inc.
11.1.10 Cn Bio Innovations Limited
11.1.11 Synthecon, Incorporated
11.1.12 Insphero Ag
11.1.13 Kirkstall Ltd.
11.1.14 Mimetas Bv
11.1.15 Tissuse Gmbh
11.2 Other Players
11.2.1 Hamilton Company
11.2.2 Qgel Sa
11.2.3 Lena Biosciences
11.2.4 Cellendes Gmbh
11.2.5 Uab Ferentis
11.2.6 Greiner Bio-One International Gmbh
11.2.7 Promocell Gmbh
11.2.8 Advanced Biomatrix, Inc. (Part of Bico Group)
11.2.9 Visikol, Inc. (Formerly Hurel Corporation)
11.2.10 Synvivo Inc.
12 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v5sl9v
Attachment