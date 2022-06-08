iSpecimen Appoints Evan Cox as Vice President of Product Management

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today that the Company has appointed Evan Cox as Vice President of Product Management, effective immediately. In this role, Mr. Cox will manage the growth and future development of the iSpecimen Marketplace™ platform.



“Evan’s previous experience in planning, developing and delivering technology solutions for leading healthcare organizations will prove vital as we continue to enhance and expand our Marketplace offering,” said iSpecimen Founder and CEO, Christopher Ianelli, MD, Ph.D. “iSpecimen’s mission to equip all researchers with the invaluable biospecimens needed for their work comes to life through our technology, and Evan’s guidance and leadership will ensure that the Marketplace platform continues to be a true asset to the global medical community.”

Prior to joining iSpecimen, Mr. Cox held several key senior management roles at Definitive Healthcare Corp., a provider of healthcare commercial intelligence, most recently as Associate Vice President, where he led the product management team. Before that, he held multiple product strategy and decision support roles at Change Healthcare, a healthcare technology company, where he focused on artificial intelligence and natural language processing to streamline existing workflows. In addition, Mr. Cox co-founded DSE Analytics, a company that used natural language processing to integrate qualitative and quantitative information available on Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) surveys to deliver providers deep insights into their satisfaction scores. He also served as Senior Product Manager of Data Analytics and Research at Press Ganey Associates and Product Lead of Clinical Data Management at WebMD.

“It is no secret that precision medicine is driving the demand for more customized biospecimen collections in today’s medical research,” added Mr. Cox. “Harnessing the power of iSpecimen’s advanced technology to accelerate medical discovery is a gamechanger for researchers around the world who are in need of specimens and data. The key to further optimizing iSpecimen’s Marketplace platform lies in understanding the new, unique needs of both researchers searching for biospecimens and healthcare organizations providing the samples. I look forward to working alongside management to bring iSpecimen’s technology to the next level and solidify the Company’s position as a pioneer in the biospecimen procurement industry.”

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen (Nasdaq: ISPC) offers an online marketplace for human biospecimens, connecting scientists in commercial and non-profit organizations with healthcare providers that have access to patients and specimens needed for medical discovery. Proprietary, cloud-based technology enables scientists to intuitively search for specimens and patients across a federated partner network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, please visit www.ispecimen.com .

