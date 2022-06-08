Crinetics Presents Clinical and Research Results at ENDO 2022

CRN04894 Selected for Oral Presentation

SAN DIEGO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX) announced that results from the company’s Phase 1 study of CRN04894, the company’s investigational candidate for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and other conditions driven by excess adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH), were selected for an oral presentation at ENDO 2022, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting. Crinetics recently reported that administration of CRN04894 reduced both serum cortisol levels and 24-hour urine free cortisol excretion in the presence of sustained, disease-like ACTH concentrations in multiple-ascending dose cohorts of a Phase 1 study.

Results from the company’s Phase 1 study of CRN04777, the company’s investigational candidate for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism (HI) will be presented as a narrated “Poster Plus.” A late-breaking Poster Plus will also be presented on the company’s preclinical-stage parathyroid hormone (PTH) antagonist for the treatment of hypercalcemia. Poster Plus presenters will participate in Meet-and-Greet sessions and their posters will be accompanied by 5-minute videos for attendees.

Presentation details:
Title:(OR12) Inhibition of Basal and ACTH-Stimulated Cortisol Secretion in Humans Using an Oral, Nonpeptide ACTH Antagonist (CRN04894)
Time:Sunday, June 12, 2022 11:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. ET
Location:Oral Session; A404-A405
  
Title:(PSUN304) CRN04777, an Oral, Nonpeptide SST5-selective Somatostatin Agonist Dose Dependently Suppresses Basal and Stimulated Insulin Secretion
Time:Sunday, June 12, 2022 12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Location:Poster+ Session; Hall A1
  
Title:(LBSAT142) Discovery and Characterization of a Potent and Orally Bioavailable Parathyroid Hormone Receptor Type-1 (PTHR1) Antagonist for the Treatment of Hypercalcemia
Time:Saturday, June 11, 2022 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Location:Poster+ Session; Hall A1
  

The posters and oral presentations will be made available on the Crinetics website in accordance with the congress’ embargo policy. For attendees of ENDO 2022, Crinetics staff will be available to address questions and discuss pipeline programs at the company booth (#822) and in the virtual exhibit hall.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals  
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Paltusotine, a somatostatin receptor type 2 (SST2) agonist, is in Phase 3 clinical development for acromegaly and Phase 2 clinical development for carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics has demonstrated pharmacologic proof-of-concept in Phase 1 clinical studies for CRN04777, a somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, and CRN04894, an ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia, and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are orally delivered, small molecule new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts.

