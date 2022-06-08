Nacuity Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Appointment of Nancy Holekamp, M.D., and Richard L. Lindstrom, M.D.

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for retinitis pigmentosa, cataracts, and other ocular diseases caused by oxidative stress, today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointment of Nancy Holekamp, M.D., and Richard L. Lindstrom, M.D.



“We are thrilled and grateful to welcome two world-renowned ophthalmologists who bring to our SAB significant and essential clinical and research expertise,” said Halden Conner, Chairman, CEO, and Co-Founder of Nacuity Pharmaceuticals. “As we advance our two lead clinical programs – NPI-001 for retinitis pigmentosa associated with Usher syndrome and NPI-002 to slow the progression of cataracts – currently in Phase 1/2 studies, we will greatly benefit from Drs. Holekamp and Lindstrom’s decades of directly related experience.”

Dr. Holekamp is Director of Retina Services at Pepose Vision Institute in Chesterfield, Missouri. Prior to that she was Professor of Clinical Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Holekamp is actively involved in clinical research, having been principal investigator or sub-investigator on more than 37 national randomized clinical trials investigating therapies for age-related macular degeneration, retinal vascular occlusion and diabetic retinopathy. Her research has resulted in more than 80 peer-reviewed publications, 22 book chapters and more than 120 national and international speaking opportunities. Dr. Holekamp has served on the editorial board of the American Journal of Ophthalmology and currently serves as a reviewer for several ophthalmology journals, such as Archives of Ophthalmology, Ophthalmology, and Ophthalmology Retina. She received her medical degree from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.

A board-certified ophthalmologist and internationally recognized leader in corneal, cataract, refractive and laser surgery, Dr. Lindstrom is Founder and Attending Surgeon Emeritus at Minnesota Eye Consultants, Senior Lecturer and Foundation Trustee Emeritus, University of Minnesota, Board Member: University of Minnesota Foundation, and Visiting Professor: UC Irvine Gavin Herbert Eye Institute. Dr. Lindstrom holds over 38 patents in ophthalmology and has developed a number of solutions, intraocular lenses and instruments that are used in clinical practices globally. Dr. Lindstrom serves on a number of journal editorial boards, including the Journal of Cataract & Refractive Surgery and the Journal of Refractive Surgery. He has co-edited 10 books, published over 350 peer-reviewed journal articles and 60 book chapters. Dr. Lindstrom serves on the Board of Directors of several publicly traded and private companies including AcuFocus, Inc, TLC Vision, Sightpath, TearLab Corporation, Wavetec, Onpoint Medical Diagnostics, Revitalvision, Eyestore, Strathspey Crown and Refractec. He received his medical degree from the University of Minnesota.

To view Nacuity’s full SAB, please visit: https://www.nacuity.com/about/#scientificadvisoryboard.

About Nacuity Pharmaceuticals

Nacuity Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage leader in innovative treatments for oxidative stress. The company’s powerful, targeted therapies aim to stop oxidative tissue damage, a driver of blinding eye diseases and a broad spectrum of serious chronic conditions. Nacuity has three highly differentiated clinical programs ongoing in retinitis pigmentosa, cataracts and cystinosis with the potential to be first-of-a-kind therapies and gateways to wider applications. Based in Fort Worth, TX, the company has extensive managerial and scientific domain expertise as well as backing from Foundation Fighting Blindness (https://www.fightingblindness.org) and RD Fund (https://www.retinaldegenerationfund.org).

For more information, please visit https://www.nacuity.com/.

Media Contact

Lynne Dardanell

336-202-9689

ldardanell@6degreespr.com