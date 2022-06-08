Daktronics, Inc. Announces Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

BROOKINGS, S.D., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ - DAKT) today reported fiscal year and fourth quarter 2022 results.

Fiscal 2022 financial highlights:

Fiscal net sales of $611.0 million as a result of record orders and eased pandemic related site restrictions

Operating income of $4.0 million realized through headwinds of inflation in materials, personnel and freight related expenses

Product order backlog of $472 million(1), driven by record order volume of $846.1 million(1) and softer conversion to sales due to supply chain challenges



Reflection on FY2022

Reece Kurtenbach, chairman, president and chief executive officer, stated, "Thank you to our Daktronics team for increasing our capacity, adjusting to the uncertain and volatile supply chain conditions, and serving our customers as our industry recovers from the pandemics implications. Last year at this time, lockdowns were ending and people began gathering, renewing our customers' confidence in their business outlook and allowing our order volume to rebound from pandemic year lows. Daktronics products and solutions are chosen for our industry-leading value as highlighted by our all-time order record of $846 million for the year. Part of this record was attributed to being selected as the dynamic video system provider for the LA Clippers' new arena Intuit Dome and the Real Madrid Soccer Club’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium. Customers also placed orders sooner than historical patterns to secure our manufacturing capacity for their future deliveries.

While orders have recovered from the pandemic the supply chain has not, which is a key reason our product backlog grew to $472 million. Our production levels have frequently been disrupted by varying supply chain challenges. Semiconductor parts, including integrated circuits and other components needed for production, have had sporadic availability because of global demand growth, allocations, slowed transportation, or continued Covid restrictions in certain geographies. These factors injected a level of disruption in our organization over the past year. To combat these headwinds and support timely deliveries, we have increased our investment in inventories, adjusted delivery expectations, redesigned product lines for other available material, and increased investment in automated manufacturing machinery. We responded to inflationary pressures by increasing pricing in all areas starting in the third quarter of fiscal 2022. We continue to monitor our supply chains and our marketplaces and adapt our pricing methodologies accordingly."

Outlook for FY2023 and Beyond

Kurtenbach added, “We expect dynamic and volatile supply chain and labor conditions to persist at least through the calendar year. As the environment evolves, we plan to adjust and adapt our pricing and our production schedules to best serve our customers. Our focus remains on strategically investing in new technologies and solutions, resilient supply chains, production capacity, and growing and serving our existing and new customers and markets. These strategies position us for long-term growth and increasing value for our stakeholders."

Fourth Quarter and Year to Date Results

Orders for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 67.0 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Each business unit's order volume grew through fiscal 2022 reflecting the recovery from the impact of the global pandemic among our customers. In Live Events, Commercial and International, we booked multimillion-dollar orders also contributing to the increases. Customers also placed orders sooner than historical order patterns in order to secure our manufacturing capacity for their future deliveries.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 increased by 38.8 percent as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Net sales for fiscal 2022 increased 26.7 percent as compared to fiscal 2021. Sales growth was driven by the order recovery. Material supply and labor shortages are creating an increase in lead times and extending the timing of converting some orders to sales in the near-term. This has contributed to a larger than typical backlog.

Gross profit as a percentage of net sales was 18.5 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 as compared to 23.6 percent a year earlier and 19.1 percent for fiscal 2022, as compared to 25.0 percent a year earlier. The decline in gross profit percentage in fiscal 2022 is primarily related to the ongoing supply chain disruptions and inflationary challenges in materials, freight and personnel related costs, the difference in sales mix between periods, increases in warranty reserves for inflation and other factors experienced during fiscal 2021. Factors impacting gross profit in fiscal 2021 included a positive $2.1 million or 0.4 percent gross profit impact from a litigation claim reversal, and adjustments to operations capacity and governmental support programs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 were $30.3 million compared to $26.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 or an increase of 14.5 percent and $112.7 million for fiscal 2022 as compared to $103.5 million for fiscal 2021 or an increase of 8.9 percent. The increases were primarily personnel related expenses.

Operating margin for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 was breakeven, compared to 1.0 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and operating income as a percentage of sales was 0.7 percent for fiscal 2022 as compared to 3.5 percent for fiscal 2021.

The effective tax rate for fiscal 2022 was 46.6 percent. The effective income tax rate for fiscal 2022 was impacted due to tax benefits from permanent tax credits offset by valuation allowances as well as other various permanent tax adjustments and state taxes with additional expense for prior year provision to return adjustments. The effective tax rate for fiscal 2021 was 22.3 percent resulting from the tax benefit of permanent tax credits and previous year provision to return adjustments offset by valuation allowances as well as other various permanent tax adjustments and state taxes.

Cash, restricted cash and marketable securities at the end of fiscal 2022 were $22.0 million, which compares to $80.4 million at the end of fiscal 2021. The change in cash use was created by growing operating assets for the growth of order activity, specifically for inventory and accounts receivable, and because of increased investments of capital assets for capacity, loans to affiliates, and the share repurchase program. Free cash flow, defined as cash provided by or used in operating activities less net investment in property and equipment, was a negative $46.5 million for fiscal 2022, as compared to a positive free cash flow of $61.5 million for fiscal 2021. Net investment in property and equipment was $19.5 million for fiscal 2022, as compared to $4.7 million for fiscal 2021.

Webcast Information

The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 am (Central Time). This call will be broadcast live at http://investor.daktronics.com and be available for replay shortly after the event.

(1) Orders and backlog are not measures defined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), and our methodology for determining orders and backlog may vary from the methodology used by other companies in determining their orders and backlog amounts. For more information related to backlog, see Part I, Item 1. Business of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended May 1, 2021.

Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Year Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net sales $ 162,203 $ 116,883 $ 610,970 $ 482,033 Cost of sales 132,266 89,316 494,273 361,450 Gross profit 29,937 27,567 116,697 120,583 Operating expenses: Selling 14,063 12,435 51,075 48,649 General and administrative 8,463 7,203 32,563 27,980 Product design and development 7,730 6,793 29,013 26,846 30,256 26,431 112,651 103,475 Operating (loss) income (319 ) 1,136 4,046 17,108 Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest income (expense), net 37 (19 ) 171 (65 ) Other expense, net (496 ) (606 ) (3,109 ) (2,983 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (778 ) 511 1,108 14,060 Income tax expense 339 254 516 3,134 Net (loss) income $ (1,117 ) $ 257 $ 592 $ 10,926 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 44,963 45,147 45,188 44,989 Diluted 44,963 45,360 45,326 45,202 (Loss) earnings per share: Basic $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.24 Diluted $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.24





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 17,143 $ 77,590 Restricted cash 865 2,812 Marketable securities 4,020 — Accounts receivable, net 101,099 67,808 Inventories 134,392 74,356 Contract assets 41,687 32,799 Current maturities of long-term receivables 2,798 1,462 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,963 7,445 Income tax receivables 603 731 Total current assets 317,570 265,003 Property and equipment, net 66,765 58,682 Long-term receivables, less current maturities 1,490 1,635 Goodwill 7,927 8,414 Intangibles, net 1,472 2,083 Investment in affiliates and other assets 32,321 27,403 Deferred income taxes 13,331 11,944 TOTAL ASSETS $ 440,876 $ 375,164





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets (continued)

(in thousands)

April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 (unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 76,313 $ 40,251 Contract liabilities 90,393 64,495 Accrued expenses 34,959 30,672 Warranty obligations 11,621 10,464 Income taxes payable 408 738 Total current liabilities 213,694 146,620 Long-term warranty obligations 17,257 15,496 Long-term contract liabilities 10,998 10,720 Other long-term obligations 6,599 7,816 Long-term income tax payable 477 548 Deferred income taxes 287 410 Total long-term liabilities 35,618 34,990 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Common stock 61,794 60,575 Additional paid-in capital 48,372 46,595 Retained earnings 96,608 96,016 Treasury stock, at cost (10,285 ) (7,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,925 ) (2,335 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 191,564 193,554 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 440,876 $ 375,164





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Year Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 592 $ 10,926 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 15,394 17,077 Gain on sale of property, equipment and other assets (743 ) (572 ) Share-based compensation 1,973 2,067 Equity in loss of affiliates 2,970 2,370 Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery (286 ) 1,299 Deferred income taxes, net (1,555 ) 1,314 Change in operating assets and liabilities (45,380 ) 31,731 Net cash (used)/provided by operating activities (27,035 ) 66,212 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (20,376 ) (7,891 ) Proceeds from sales of property, equipment and other assets 885 3,184 Purchases of marketable securities (4,045 ) — Proceeds from sales or maturities of marketable securities — 1,230 Purchases of and loans to equity investees (7,848 ) (6,744 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,384 ) (10,221 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings on notes payable 46,801 — Payments on notes payable (46,801 ) (15,000 ) Principal payments on long-term obligations (200 ) (460 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 8 — Payments for common shares repurchased (3,184 ) — Tax payments related to RSU issuances (200 ) (125 ) Net cash used in financing activities (3,576 ) (15,585 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (399 ) (416 ) NET (DECREASE)/ INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH (62,394 ) 39,990 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH: Beginning of period 80,402 40,412 End of period $ 18,008 $ 80,402





Daktronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales and Orders by Business Unit

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended April 30,

2022 May 1,

2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change April 30,

2022 May 1,

2021 Dollar

Change Percent

Change Net Sales: Commercial $ 46,872 $ 32,353 $ 14,519 44.9 % $ 154,211 $ 127,300 $ 26,911 21.1 % Live Events 48,266 30,423 17,843 58.6 199,106 143,049 56,057 39.2 High School Park and Recreation 27,454 20,392 7,062 34.6 111,816 91,557 20,259 22.1 Transportation 20,273 16,694 3,579 21.4 62,707 58,284 4,423 7.6 International 19,338 17,021 2,317 13.6 83,130 61,843 21,287 34.4 $ 162,203 $ 116,883 $ 45,320 38.8 % $ 610,970 $ 482,033 $ 128,937 26.7 % Orders: Commercial $ 49,218 $ 45,949 $ 3,269 7.1 % $ 192,917 $ 138,878 $ 54,039 38.9 % Live Events 144,275 63,558 80,717 127.0 313,940 157,177 156,763 99.7 High School Park and Recreation 49,059 29,710 19,349 65.1 156,305 94,292 62,013 65.8 Transportation 21,139 11,983 9,156 76.4 77,993 49,696 28,297 56.9 International 22,138 19,977 2,161 10.8 104,916 75,841 29,075 38.3 $ 285,829 $ 171,177 $ 114,652 67.0 % $ 846,071 $ 515,884 $ 330,187 64.0 %

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow*

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended April 30, 2022 May 1, 2021 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (27,035 ) $ 66,212 Purchases of property and equipment (20,376 ) (7,891 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 885 3,184 Free cash flow $ (46,526 ) $ 61,505

* In evaluating its business, Daktronics considers and uses free cash flow as a key measure of its operating performance. The term free cash flow is not defined under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and is not a measure of operating income, cash flows from operating activities or other GAAP figures and should not be considered alternatives to those computations. Free cash flow is intended to provide information that may be useful for investors when assessing period to period results.

