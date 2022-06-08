Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Presentation at the International Liver Congress™ 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that three abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B virus (HBV) program have been accepted for one oral and two poster presentations at the International Liver Congress™ 2022 (ILC), the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL), taking place in London and online June 22-26.

The oral presentation will highlight new dose and duration data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating VIR-2218, an investigational HBV-targeting small interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) that mediates RNA interference, for the potential functional cure of chronic HBV infection.

One poster presentation will highlight dose-dependent durability data from a Phase 1 trial of VIR-3434, an investigational HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit HBV entry into cells, reduce the number of virions and subviral particles in the blood, and potentially function as a therapeutic T cell vaccine. The second poster presentation will showcase preclinical in vivo data demonstrating that the combination of VIR-2218 plus VIR-3434 resulted in greater surface antigen reductions than monotherapy with either therapy.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Longer treatment duration of monthly VIR-2218 results in deeper and more sustained reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen in participants with chronic hepatitis B infection (Abstract #644)

Session: Viral Hepatitis: Hepatitis B Emerging Therapies

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 8:00 - 9:30 a.m. BST (3:00 - 4:30 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Young-Suk Lim, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Gastroenterology and Liver Center, Asan Medical Center, University of Ulsan College of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea

Poster Presentations:

Title: Dose-dependent durability of hepatitis B surface antigen reductions following administration of a single dose of VIR-3434, a novel neutralizing vaccinal monoclonal antibody (Abstract #654; Poster #SAT434)

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 9:00 a.m. BST (4:00 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, M.D., Consultant Hepatologist and Transplant Physician at the Institute of Liver Studies at King’s College Hospital, and Clinical Director of the NIHR South London Clinical Research Network

Title: VIR-2218 plus VIR-3434 combination therapy reduces hepatitis B virus surface antigen levels in vivo (Abstract #3009; Poster #SAT357)

Date: Saturday, June 25

Time: 9:00 a.m. BST (4:00 a.m. EDT)

Presenter: Andrea Cathcart, Ph.D., Director, Clinical Virology, Vir Biotechnology

About Chronic Hepatitis B

Chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection remains an urgent global public health challenge associated with significant morbidity and mortality. Approximately 300 million people around the world are living with HBV and about 900,000 die from HBV-associated complications each year. These patients are significantly underserved by existing therapies, with low functional cure rates, lifelong daily therapy and poor tolerability. Vir Biotechnology is working to achieve a functional cure for the millions of people with hepatitis B around the world through its broad and differentiated portfolio.

About VIR-2218

VIR-2218 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA that has the potential to stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) technology designed to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially can result in an increased therapeutic index. VIR-2218 is the first asset in the Company’s collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to enter clinical trials.

About VIR-3434

VIR-3434 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to block entry of all 10 genotypes of HBV into hepatocytes and reduce the level of virions and subviral particles in the blood. VIR-3434, which incorporates Xencor’s Xtend™ and other Fc technologies, has been engineered to potentially function as a T-cell vaccine against HBV in infected patients, as well as to have an extended half-life.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. The Company’s current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B and hepatitis D viruses, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. Vir routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “potential,” “aim,” “expect,” “promise,” “goal,” “anticipate,” “could” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the data from its VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 clinical trials, and the expected ability of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 (as monotherapies or combination therapies) to effectively treat and/or prevent chronic HBV infection. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data or results observed during clinical trials, difficulties in obtaining regulatory approval, difficulties in collaborating with other companies, challenges in accessing manufacturing capacity, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected, successful development and/or commercialization of alternative product candidates by Vir’s competitors, changes in expected or existing competition, delays in or disruptions to Vir’s business or clinical trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical changes (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine) or other external factors and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Drug development and commercialization involve a high degree of risk, and only a small number of research and development programs result in commercialization of a product. Results in early-stage clinical trials may not be indicative of full results or results from later stage or larger scale clinical trials and do not ensure regulatory approval. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.