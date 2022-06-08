Insights on the Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Global Market to 2027 - by Transportation, Packaging, Instrumentation and Region

Dublin, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Report & Forecast (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare cold chain logistics market reached a value of US$ 16.5 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 20.3 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.4% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different End-use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Healthcare cold chain logistics is a system allowing temperature-controlled packaging, storage, and transportation of temperature-sensitive products. It relies on cold insulated transport vehicles, such as refrigerated trucks, railcars, freight, and air cargo, to preserve the efficacy and increase the shelf life of various vaccines, medicines, biopharmaceuticals, and samples. It provides reliable information to pharmaceutical companies about the products when communicating with regulatory agencies and reduces losses from damaged biomedical products.



Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Trends

At present, there is a rise in the utilization of healthcare cold chain logistics to preserve healthcare products across the globe. This, along with the expanding pharmaceutical industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, there is an increase in the need for proper storage and transportation of drugs in the healthcare sector without reducing the efficiency of drugs.

This, coupled with several benefits provided by healthcare cold chain logistics, such as seamless integration of activities during transportation and delivery, is propelling the growth of the market. In addition, the escalating demand for biopharmaceuticals, vaccines, and clinical trial materials due to the growing prevalence of numerous diseases are positively influencing the market.

Besides this, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations for the efficient handling of temperature-sensitive pharma products around the world. In line with this, the rising reliance on healthcare cold chain logistics to store vaccines under controlled temperatures for vaccination drives is bolstering the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. The report has categorized the market based on product and segment.



Breakup by Product:

Clinical Trial Materials

Vaccines

Biopharmaceuticals

Vaccines exhibit a clear dominance in the market owing to the growing mass immunization programs worldwide.



Breakup by Segment:

Transportation

Packaging

Instrumentation

Presently, packaging dominates the market due to the rising number of available designs and technological advancements, which are enabling the transportation of temperature-sensitive materials.



Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the world

Asia Pacific holds the largest market share on account of the increasing number of countries in the region that are outsourcing drug manufacturing, clinical trials and pathology testing.



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major players operating in the industry. Some of these players are AmerisourceBergen Corporation (World Courier), Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corporation Services, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cavalier Logistics, Inc., DB Schenker, LifeConEx, American Airlines Cargo, Continental Group and Marken Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market in 2021?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market during 2022-2027?

3. What are the key factors driving the global healthcare cold chain logistics market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global healthcare cold chain logistics market?

5. What is the breakup of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market based on the product?

6. What is the breakup of the global healthcare cold chain logistics market based on the segment?

7. What are the key regions in the global healthcare cold chain logistics market?

8. Who are the key players/companies in the global healthcare cold chain logistics market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 The Global Healthcare Cold Chain Products Market

4.1 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

4.2 Market Segments

4.2.1 Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.1.1 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

4.2.1.2 Cold Chain Requirements for Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.1.3 Cold Chain Opportunities for Biopharmaceuticals

4.2.2 Vaccines

4.2.2.1 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

4.2.2.2 Cold Chain Requirements for Vaccines

4.2.2.3 Cold Chain Opportunities for Vaccines

4.2.3 Clinical Trial Materials

4.2.3.1 Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

4.2.3.2 Cold Chain Requirements for Clinical Trial Materials

4.2.3.3 Cold Chain Opportunities for Clinical Trial Materials



5 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Services Market

5.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Market Breakup by Product

5.3.1 Clinical Trial Materials

5.3.2 Vaccines

5.3.3 Biopharmaceuticals

5.4 Market Breakup by Segment

5.4.1 Transportation

5.4.1.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.1.2 Market Breakup by Transportation Type

5.4.1.3 Market Forecast

5.4.2 Packaging

5.4.2.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.2.2 Market Breakup by Packaging Type

5.4.2.3 Market Forecast

5.4.3 Instrumentation

5.4.3.1 Current and Historical Market Trends

5.4.3.2 Market Breakup by Instrumentation Type

5.4.3.3 Market Forecast

5.5 Market by Region

5.5.1 North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.4 Rest of the World



6 Value Chain Analysis

6.1 Drug Production Facility

6.2 Refrigerated Warehouse

6.3 Transport (Air/Sea/Road/Rail)

6.4 Distribution centres

6.5 Transport (Road)

6.6 End Users



7 Price Analysis

7.1 Price Indicators

7.2 Price Structure

7.3 Cost of Cold Chain Logistic Services Vs. Non-Cold Chain Logistic Services



8 SWOT Analysis



9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



10 Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics: How Does It Operate?

10.1 Cold Chain Packaging and Transportation Methods

10.1.1 Dry Ice

10.1.2 Liquid Nitrogen

10.1.3 Gel Packs

10.2 Setting Up a Cold Chain

10.2.1 Initial Considerations

10.2.2 Choosing the Correct Model

10.2.3 Regulatory/Custom Clearance

10.2.4 Final Stages

10.2.5 Quality Assurance



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Amerisource Bergen Corporation (World Courier)

11.3.2 Deutsche Post AG (DHL)

11.3.3 FedEx Corporation Services, Inc.

11.3.4 United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

11.3.5 Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cavalier Logistics, Inc.

11.3.6 DB Schenker

11.3.7 Life ConEx

11.3.8 American Airlines Cargo

11.3.9 Continental Air Cargo

11.3.10 Marken

