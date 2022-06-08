Global Apheresis Market to Hit $5.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Apheresis Market generated $2.4 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2855



Rise in demand for blood components across the world, increase in government initiatives toward blood donation, and newly approved indication for apheresis treatments have boosted the growth of the global apheresis market. In addition, surge in use of plasma donation in treatment of burn patient, trauma patients, and patient suffering from chronic disorders would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The market witnessed positive growth during the pandemic, due to extensive application of plasma therapy for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

As plasma therapy proved to be helpful in some cases of Covid-19, the apheresis market would continue to grow post-pandemic.

The report segments the global apheresis market on the basis of product, method, procedure, component, end user, and region.

Based on product, the disposable and reagents segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Specific Requirement on COVID-19? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2855



On the basis of end use, the blood centers segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market. However, the other end users segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global apheresis market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The global apheresis market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, Cerus Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius Kabi, Kaneka Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, and Terumo BCT.

