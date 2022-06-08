Trailbreaker Resources Completes Phase 1 Geophysical and Geochemical Surveys at Its Eakin Creek Property in South-Central BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the completion of its Phase 1 exploration program at their Eakin Creek property in south-central British Columbia (BC). The program was designed to evaluate the known gold showings and to help in de-risking potential future drill programs. Phase 1 consisted of an induced polarization (IP) and resistivity survey, a mobile metal ion (MMI) soil geochemical survey, prospecting and geological reconnaissance.



Details of the Phase 1 program (Results pending)

11 line-kilometers of deep-penetrating IP and resistivity surveying

90 prospecting grab samples

301 soil samples undergoing MMI analysis, covering a 1.8 x 1.4-kilometre area



About Eakin Creek

The Eakin Creek property lies in an underexplored portion of the Quesnel tectonic terrane that hosts many of BC’s producing copper and gold mines, such as the New Afton, Ajax, Mt Polley, Highland Valley, and Copper Mountain mines. The Eakin Creek property was acquired in March, 2022 and is 100% owned by Trailbreaker with no underlying royalties or payments. It is located 100 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC and can be accessed via Highway 24 and by well-maintained forest service roads (see Location Map). The property covers 1,610 hectares (ha) of prospective ground within the watershed of placer gold-bearing Eakin Creek.

Trailbreaker’s exploration approach

The Eakin Creek claims are host to some of BC’s highest gold grain-count values from government-collected till samples, and includes indicators for potential porphyry-style copper-gold (Cu-Au) mineralization. Historic grab samples from float rock sampling have assayed as high as 2.60 oz/ton (89 g/t) gold (Au). While there is very limited outcrop on the property, historic sampling on a highway-exposed outcrop has returned a 3.0-metre chip sample interval grading 3.15 g/t Au, within a 14.0-metre interval grading 0.9 g/t Au.

To aid in locating the source of these till and float rock samples, Trailbreaker has decided to employ MMI (mobile metal ion) technology. Unlike conventional soil geochemical surveys, MMI analysis measures metal ions that travel upward from the bedrock and accumulate in the surface soil, allowing this method to detect deeply buried mineralization and to provide more focused anomalies.

To compliment the surface geochemical program, Trailbreaker has also conducted an induced polarization (IP) and resistivity survey. IP surveys are adept at locating chargeability anomalies that may represent zones of disseminated sulphides, which may be associated with gold mineralization. Phase 1 prospecting was successful in locating multiple historic sampling sites and will aid in confirming values obtained by historic sampling. Prospecting near the limited outcrop exposures on the property confirmed the presence of sheeted pyrite-bearing quartz veins within an altered diorite unit.

Trailbreaker intends to use the results of these surveys to further define drill targets in an area largely covered by glacial till.

For more details and maps on Eakin Creek see the dedicated section on Trailbreaker’s website.

Message from the President

“I am very pleased with the progress the exploration team has made in two short weeks at the Eakin Creek property. This work will be essential to determine targets for potential follow-up drilling at Eakin Creek. Stay tuned for further updates as we await assay results and the compilation of the geophysical data.”

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker's BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

