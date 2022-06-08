Apprenticeships Victoria Campaigning to Attract More Women to the Plumbing Trade

MAITLAND, Australia, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the leading plumber Maitland-wide, The Plumbing Life Saver, there is currently a skills shortage in the industry and female plumbers represent a whole new stream of talent. In a bid to change women's attitudes towards plumbing as a profession, Apprenticeships Victoria and Master Plumbers launched a 'Women in Plumbing' program in late 2021, with backing from the Victorian Government. The aim of the two-year, $1.2 million campaign is to create better gender balance across the plumbing industry, encouraging higher participation rates for women.

The program features heavy promotion of plumbing career pathways for women through mentoring, networking and social events as well as paid Certificate II pre-apprenticeship opportunities and direct apprenticeships through Plumbing Apprenticeships Victoria and Master Plumbers' Group Training Organisation.

As a male-dominated industry, it can be intimidating for women to join. The Plumbing Life Saver explains that careers in plumbing are secure and there is no room for the gender pay gap in a trade. As an established business, The Plumbing Life Saver says the emphasis on recruitment for them has always been about searching for the best people, whether they are male or female.

The qualities needed to succeed in the industry include using initiative, not being afraid to ask questions, problem-solving skills and a willingness to give things a go, says The Plumbing Life Saver. Women can also bring a different dynamic with standout organisational and communication skills.

