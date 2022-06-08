American Oncology Network Names Karen Pilley Chief Revenue Cycle Officer

Fort Myers, Fla., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Oncology Network, LLC (AON), a high-growth medical oncology provider with a focus on supporting the long-term viability of cancer treatment in community-based settings, recently announced the appointment of Karen Pilley, as the organization’s Chief Revenue Cycle Officer.

“We are pleased to announce Karen Pilley as AON’s new Chief Revenue Cycle Officer,” said Todd Schonherz, AON Chief Executive Officer. “She has more than 40 years of experience and brings a vast knowledge of healthcare end-to-end revenue cycle services as well as payer regulation and compliance to AON. We look forward to her contributions to the organization in executing the future strategy for revenue cycle management and billing services.”

Prior to joining AON, Pilley served as Chief Strategy Officer of Value-Based RCM and was responsible for implementing significant growth in the revenue cycle management business, including potential acquisitions of other billing companies and growth outside the behavioral health vertical. She has held positions with Virtual Radiology, a network of onsite and teleradiology physicians; SPI Healthcare, one of the largest global revenue cycle management organizations with more than 500 employees located in Chicago and Manila; and US Oncology, as the Vice President of Reimbursement Services for 13 years.

Pilley stated, “Joining the AON team was an easy decision for me. The company’s commitment to quality customer service, growth and operational excellence aligns with the type of company I am proud to be a part of.”

About American Oncology Network, LLC: (AONcology.com)

American Oncology Network, LLC (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success of community oncology. Launched in 2018, the rapidly expanding AON network represents 107 physicians and 85 nurse practitioners and physician assistants practicing across 16 states. The executive management team of AON encompasses more than three decades of oncology practice management experience, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest quality care for patients.

The organization provides unique and comprehensive protocols for managing administrative procedures and enhancing ancillary services for its affiliates. AON is able to aggregate volume and attain economies of scale, as it guides its member physicians and practices through the transition to value-based reimbursement models that improve the patient experience and help to reduce the per-capita cost of cancer care.

AON also provides a unique model of physician led, community-based oncology management. With services such as a centralized specialty pharmacy, diagnostics, pathology, fully integrated electronic medical records, a care management team and a variety of financial assistance programs, an alliance with AON ensures that patients’ experiences are at the very pinnacle of cancer care today.

