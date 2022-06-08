English Finnish

Boreo Plc Stock exchange release 8 June 2022 at 15:00 EET

Boreo Plc new shares registered to trade register

Boreo Plc announced on 1 June 2022, that it had completed the acquisition of Signal Solutions Nordic Oy and executes a directed share issuance of 18,786 new shares to the owners as part of the acquisition price. The new shares subscribed have been registered into the Finnish Trade Register today, on 8 June 2022. After the registration of the new shares, the company will have 2,646,708 shares in total.



The new shares produce the shareholder rights as of the registration date to Euroclear Finland Ltd book-entry system, on or about 9 June 2022.

The new shares will be admitted to trading on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 9 June 2022.

