Celebrating the Bravery of Cancer’s Youngest Targets at Kids Kicking Cancer’s Annual ‘Belting Ceremony’

Southfield, MI, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kids Kicking Cancer (KKC), the global not-for-profit organization founded to help pediatric oncology patients overcome the pain and anxiety that comes with battling cancer through evidence based martial arts-based techniques, will celebrate its newest participants in this year’s annual “belting ceremony” on Mon., June 13, 2022.

This year, more than 135 children and young adults, ranging in age from 3 to 20-plus years old, along with their families who participated in KKC’s Heroes Circle programming, a unique drug-free therapeutic intervention developed for children with chronic or acute life-threatening illnesses that helps manage pain and stress. Combining martial arts and somatic breathing techniques, the program empowers these young participants to heal physically, spiritually and emotionally.

Students and their families attending the ceremony live throughout Southeastern Michigan, including Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties, as well as Ontario, Canada. Each student will receive a colored belt, based on KKC’s individual grading system, to wear with their traditional karate robe, or Gi.

“Every belt is a sign of power, but the kids are not just powerful martial artists,” said Rabbi Elimelech Goldberg, the founder and global director of KKC. “They are breathing in light, pushing out darkness. So that’s peace. And what’s purpose? Ask any kid here and they’ll tell you: to teach the world.”

This year, the ceremony will be held in an open air tent on the grounds of Temple Beth El in Bloomfield Hills. Cindy Cohen, KKC’s Global Program Director, said that COVID safety measures played a role in the decision to move the ceremony from its traditional venue at the Cranbrook Institute of Science in Bloomfield Hills, Mich.

“We've had a beautiful relationship with Cranbrook Institute of Science for more than a decade, but we aren’t quite ready to go back to an indoor setting yet,” Cohen said. “They have always been so generous and we look forward to returning there as pandemic concerns ease.”

In addition to the belting ceremony, the Heroes Circle, which is the programming arm of Kids Kicking Cancer, plans to celebrate the conclusion of its inaugural year of “AYA: Teen Empowerment Program.”

AYA, which stands for “Adolescent Young Adults” in pediatric parlance, is a program funded through a grant by the Michigan Health Endowment Fund designed to both support and enhance life skills of KKC students ages 12 years and older. The focus of the program is wide-ranging and touches upon community building, reduced isolation, career exploration, life skill development, stress reduction and support for those dealing with current and post-effects of illness.

With more than 200 students, parents and their families expected, the event is a culmination of what many past participants describe as a life-changing way to celebrate and empower those coping with the pain, stress and anxiety that pediatric illness causes.

WHAT: Kids Kicking Cancer’s Annual Belting Ceremony

WHERE: On the grounds of Temple Beth El, 7400 Telegraph Rd., Bloomfield, MI

WHEN: 6 p.m., Monday, June 13, 2022

# # #

ABOUT THE HEROES CIRCLE

The Heroes Circle® is a global healing and wellness initiative inspired by the children of Kids Kicking Cancer. Through the use of martial arts therapy and the teachings of highly accredited Martial Arts Therapists, children and adults are equipped with the tools to lower their pain, anxiety, toxic stress and fear. Our evidence-based therapy is delivered in person and virtually throughout hospitals, medical facilities, outpatient centers, homes and schools across the United States and globally. To learn more, visit HeroesCircle.org.

- 30 -