Sono-Tek to Present at Sidoti Summer Virtual Investor Conference





Presentation on Wednesday, June 15th at 10:45 AM ET

MILTON, NY, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it will present at the Sidoti Summer Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on June 15-16, 2022.

Dr. Chris Coccio, Chairman and CEO, and Steve Harshbarger, President and COO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference. The presentation will begin at 10:45 AM ET on Wednesday, June 15th and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nWvOU7fvSzqxHqjzWXdAsA

To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, go to www.sidoti.com/events . A copy of Sono-Tek's investor presentation will also be available on June 15, 2022 at www.sono-tek.com.

About Sidoti & Company

For over two decades, Sidoti has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest their securities. Our investor conferences have emerged as a leading forum for interaction between issuers and investors in the small and microcap investment community. For more information, go to www.sidoti.com .

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes. For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

