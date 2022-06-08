Memfault Announces Collaboration with NXP to Accelerate Development and Improve IoT Products in the Field

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Memfault , the provider of the first cloud-based connected device observability platform, today announced a collaboration with NXP® Semiconductors to give device manufacturers in-field device monitoring, iteration, and updating capabilities for faster product development, improved device operation, and reduced direct resource costs. IoT device manufacturers building products based on NXP microcontrollers will have access to Memfault’s device observability platform, enabling them to establish a proactive development approach to root cause and fix bugs before end users detect them.



Memfault’s embedded device diagnostics platform solves serviceability challenges via fleet observability, remote debugging and smart firmware over-the-air (OTA) management enabling support and product teams to have deep insights into embedded device performance from a single pane of glass in a cloud-based environment. Engineers building on NXP MCUs will have remote access to debugging information without requiring any user interaction, device RMAs, or on-site visits, and release managers can orchestrate complex OTA updates of firmware in an organized and controlled manner.

“Bringing Memfault into the NXP Partner program was an obvious choice, as they provide clear value to customers who are looking to deploy edge-connected products," said Brendon Slade, Director of MCU Tools and Ecosystem, Edge Processing, NXP Semiconductors. “Memfault has made it easy to integrate their SDK into base projects for NXP devices and transfer diagnostics data to their cloud platform. This allows customers to save time and focus on building leading products rather than on triaging and troubleshooting."

“We know NXP’s customers are creating extraordinarily advanced devices, and we are excited to give them better insight and control over their devices in the field,” said François Baldassari, CEO of Memfault. “NXP’s vision to build secure connections for a smarter world keeps them at the forefront of design and innovation and a great technology leader for Memfault’s core offerings.”

With this collaboration, embedded developers can deploy Memfault on up to 100 NXP devices for free. By dropping the Memfault SDK into an MCUXpresso IDE project, NXP developers can easily integrate the Memfault SDK into their NXP-based IoT projects with just a few clicks. Memfault is compatible with low power, secure NXP MCUs and all major connectivity protocols, including UWB, Wi-Fi, BT, CAN, etc. Memfault is also compatible with Zephyr® RTOS and non-RTOS firmware projects.

Get Started with NXP and Memfault

You can get Memfault working with NXP’s i.MX RT Crossover MCUs such as the i.MX RT1060 in just a couple hours:

Sign up here to get free use of the Memfault core platform with no limitations for up to 100 devices

to get free use of the Memfault core platform with no limitations for up to 100 devices Read this integration guide for quick setup

for quick setup Register now to join our free webinar with Kyle Dando at NXP on Tuesday, June 28th.



For integration support on other NXP-based devices, contact sales@memfault.com .

About Memfault

Memfault is the first cloud-based platform for connected device monitoring, debugging, and updating, which brings the efficiencies and innovation of software development to hardware processes. The company helps teams catch, triage, and fix bugs in the field before end-users notice them. Consumer electronics, industrial automation, and IoT businesses across all industries rely on Memfault to deliver better products faster, without compromising stability and reliability, that improve over time. The company was founded by engineers with decades of experience from Fitbit, Oculus, and Pebble. Memfault is backed by Uncork Capital, Partech, S28 Capital, and Y Combinator. Memfault is a registered member of the NXP Partner Program.

memfault.com | twitter.com/Memfault | linkedin.com/company/Memfault | interrupt.memfault.com/blog

Contact:

Cindy Clement

cindy@clementpeterson.com