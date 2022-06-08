Ackroo announces additions to their Board of Directors

HAMILTON, Ontario, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company”), a loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology and services provider, announces the appointment of Jeremy Jagt, Brad French, Jon Clare, and Philippe Bergeron-Belanger to their Board of Directors. In order to make room for the new board members Wayne O’Connell will step down from the board transitioning his audit committee duties to the new audit committee chairman Jeremy Jagt. A brief bio on each of the new board members can be found below:



Jeremy Jagt – President of Potentia Renewables Inc., a fully integrated developer, owner and operator of renewable energy assets. Prior to joining Potentia, Jeremy had over 20 years’ experience in public accounting with Grant Thornton LLP, with a primary focus on mid-market public and private companies in a variety of industries. At Grant Thornton, Jeremy led the firm’s assurance practice both nationally and in Southern Ontario and was the firm’s lead regulatory partner. Jeremy holds an Honours Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and currently is a member of CPA Canada and CPA Ontario.

Brad French – Owner of Alliance Communications and Security, and a thriving commercial real estate business, Brad has a keen interest in emerging technologies and has been an active investor in several successful start-ups. Brad has first-hand experience with mergers and acquisitions, he sits on the board of SportsHeadz, a privately-owned software company, and has served on numerous other boards, including the Youth Diversion Program, the Community Foundation of Kingston and Area, and is Past Chair of the Canadian Association of Message Exchange. Brad graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with an Honours BA and earned his MBA from the University of Liverpool.

Jon Clare – CEO of FuneralTech, an international death care SaaS company based out of Kingston, specializing in management, website, memorialization and marketing solutions. Jon has been involved in many successful software acquisitions and exits over the past 12+ years. Jon brings practical experience integrating teams, systems and strategies to allow companies to manage and scale their businesses more efficiently and effectively. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business from The University of Western Ontario.

Philippe Bergeron-Belanger – CFO of Good Protein, a vegan protein and superfoods company based in Montreal, is a trusted investor and business strategist who has helped several private and public companies with M&A, capital markets and investor relations for the past 8 year. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Finance from the University of Sherbrooke and is a shareholder in Rivemont Microcap Fund, one of Ackroo’s largest shareholders.

“We are very fortunate to be adding each of Jeremy, Brad, Jon and Philippe to our board,” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “Reconstituting our board was important as we enter this next chapter for Ackroo where each of these individuals bring great skills and experience to the team. We gain strong financial, M&A, sales and marketing, capital markets and general business experience, most importantly from organizations our size and within the SaaS industry that we work in. The new team is committed to actively helping the business grow and so I couldn’t be more excited about what’s next for Ackroo. In order to make room for these additions Wayne O’Connell is stepping down where I would like to thank him for all of his help and support over the past few years. He played an important role in helping to support Ackroo through us going from losses to profitability and helping to support and transition the CFO’s at Ackroo, so I really do wish him the best of luck with his other endeavors.”

Ackroo has also granted incentive stock options to purchase 1,000,000 common shares to certain directors and employees of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.085, for a period of 3 years. The option grant remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Through vendor and industry consolidation, Ackroo provides marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions for merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale. Ackroo’s payment services provide merchants with low-cost payment processing options through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. Ackroo’s hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including golf clubs, automotive dealers and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

