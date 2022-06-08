SMX Extends NAWCAD Support with Third Award TARCES Contract

HERNDON, Va., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMX has been awarded a $133,627,480 cost-plus-fixed-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract supporting Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) Webster Outlying Field (WOLF), Special Communications Mission Solutions (SCMS). This contract provides sustainment for Tactical and Remote, Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, and Intelligence Edge Systems (TARCES 3). SMX maintains remote edge telecommunications engineering or computer networks to support users or sensors located away from the central core network. TARCES solutions require a mixture of legacy, industry standard, and newly emerging technologies. With this third award of the TARCES contract, SMX has the opportunity to extend their support of NAWCAD WOLF, SCMS through 2027.



“As a seasoned lead industry integrator, SMX supports the U.S. Navy by delivering cost-efficient and operationally effective solutions on multiple platforms including vehicular, airborne, base station, shipboard, and man pack. We are proud to continue our decade long partnership with SCMS, helping to achieve their mission of enabling the warfighter by providing best value, full spectrum C5ISR engineering, from requirements definition through sustainment,” said Sandeep Dorawala, President Engineering & IT.

To support their growth and commitment to the U.S. Navy, SMX recently hired Mark White as vice president of the market. White has over 20 years of experience supporting multiple federal agencies. Prior to joining SMX, White led end-to-end service excellence and contractual commitments for the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and U.S. Pacific Fleet business units at Peraton, Perspecta, HPE and others.

About SMX

SMX, an OceanSound Partners company, is a leader in next-generation cloud, C5ISR, and advanced engineering and IT solutions operating in close proximity to clients across the U.S. and around the globe. SMX delivers scalable and secure solutions combined with the mission expertise needed to accelerate outcomes for the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, Public Sector, Fortune 1000 and other public and private sector clients. For more information on our services, please visit https://smxtech.com.

For inquiries about this press release, please contact us at communications@smxtech.com.

NAVAIR Public Release 2022-381. Distribution Statement A – Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.