NOWwhere Announces Final Private Key Sale and Gamification Model

NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOWwhere is thrilled to announce its third and final NFT key sale with Launchpool, a community-based Web 3 accelerator. NOWwhere's artist storefronts are open and available to the public, while the NFT keys have built-in mechanisms to reward early adopters.

NFT keys purchased through this final pre-sale allow owners exclusive access to NOWwhere's learn-to-earn reward program and entitles holders to weekly token airdrops, as well as access to building and designing their own virtual NFT galleries. This is the last opportunity users can purchase key bundles at a special price through Launchpool.

"We're excited to reach this next milestone on our journey with the Launchpool team and community, following the tremendous success of the first two key sales," says Drew Lightfoot, CEO of NOWwhere. "We believe the learn-to-earn feature will usher in a new audience to the art world as well as progressing artists' careers through our Artist Accelerator Program".

NOWwhere strives to cultivate a new tier of knowledgeable collectors aiming to expand their collection of quality NFTs. The NOWwhere gamification model is a unique tool that benefits both the artist and the collector.

This news comes on the heels of the successful launch of NOWwhere Artist Galleries and NOWstudios, a creative consultancy and production company designed to elevate artists and guide them into the world of Web 3.

For press inquiries: info@nowwhere.io | For artist inquiries: studio@nowwhere.io

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment