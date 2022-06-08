Aunalytics to Showcase its Daybreak for Financial Services Solution at Illinois, Southeast, Ohio, and Michigan Banking Events in June

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aunalytics , a leading data platform company delivering Insights-as-a-Service for mid-market businesses, today announced its participation at the Illinois Bankers Association Annual Conference, June 8-9, Southeast Credit Union Conference & Expo, June 15-17, Ohio Bankers League 2022 Convention, June 16-19, and the Michigan Bankers Association Annual Convention, June 22-24. The company will showcase its DaybreakTM for Financial Services solution, designed to help mid-market banks leverage artificial intelligence (AI)-powered data analytics to compete more effectively against their large, national counterparts. Aunalytics is also sponsoring the New York Credit Union Association's EXCEL22 Annual Meeting & Convention, June 16-19.



“Personalized marketing in a digital world matters more than ever before, especially for mid-market banks that have traditionally relied on hometown, white glove service to win customers,” said Katie Horvath, Chief Marketing Officer of Aunalytics. “With Aunalytics Daybreak for Financial Services, midsize financial institutions can target-market more efficiently, reach high-value customers with the right product offering, and win business away from competitors to expand value. We look forward to meeting with bankers and credit unions from Ohio, Michigan, and the southeast, and demonstrating how Daybreak for Financial Services can help them strengthen their position in regional markets and compete more effectively.”

Daybreak for Financial Services enables midsize financial institutions to gain customer intelligence and grow their lifetime value, predict churn, determine which products to introduce to customers and when, based upon deep learning models that are informed by data. Built from the ground up, Daybreak for Financial Services is a cloud-native data platform that enables users to focus on critical business outcomes. The solution seamlessly integrates and cleanses data for accuracy, ensures data governance, and employs artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) driven analytics to glean customer intelligence and timely actionable insights that drive strategic value.

